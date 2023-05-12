All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the most widely distributed species of owl in the world?

In 1978, what became the first UK number one single by a punk/new wave band?

The two main types of isotopes are radioactive isotopes — and what other kind?

In 1947 Ronald Reagan became the president of which American labor union?

In the British education system, what does KS stand for?

Which novel by Erich Maria Remarque has been adapted into two Oscar-winning films, the second 92 years after the first?

Which single-panel cartoon series was drawn by Gary Larson?

What was introduced by an Act of Parliament in 1948, began on January 1 1949 and formally ended on December 31 1960?

In cricket, what kind of bowler moves the ball through the air rather than off the pitch?