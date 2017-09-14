Online betting group GVC keen on return to dealmaking trail

Online betting group GVC has indicated a desire to seek more acquisitions in the coming months after recording double-digit revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2017.

The Isle of Man-based group, which operates sites such as Sportingbet and Foxy Bingo, completed its £1.1bn takeover of rival Bwin last year in a move that catapulted the company into the FTSE 250.

UK gambling groups are preparing for a fresh round of consolidation, although dealmaking has been disrupted as the industry braces itself for a regulatory crackdown following a government review that is expected to be released next month.

Kenny Alexander, GVC chief executive, said on Thursday he would not seek deals in the UK until after the review was published, but added: “We’ve done a couple of big deals that have gone very, very well. If the right deal were to come along, we would look to explore it. We’ve got the balance sheet to do it, we have the team and the track record.”

It emerged last month that GVC had held talks with bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral over a £3.6bn merger, although the negotiations broke down. It was the second time the online betting company has made an approach for Ladbrokes.

Reporting results for the six months to June 30, GVC reported a pre-tax loss of €6.6m compared with a loss of €86.1m during the same period last year.

Taking into account the impact of its Bwin acquisition and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 11 per cent to €432m. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 47 per cent to €133.9m.

In GVC’s sports betting division, which is its largest source of income, wagers were broadly flat at €2.3bn. The company said this represented a good performance because last year’s trading had been boosted by bets taken during the Euro 2016 football tournament. Net gaming revenues — the amount of money the company made from wagers after payouts — rose 11 per cent to €355.1m, as the company increased its win margins from sports bets.

GVC has been aided by its strategy of targeting “grey markets” — untaxed or unregulated areas — which include countries such as Turkey. Analysts at Citi, the bank, have estimated that 30 per cent of the group’s revenue is derived from grey markets, though rivals such as Paddy Power Betfair have abandoned these territories, believing operations are at risk of facing sudden regulatory action.