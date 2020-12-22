Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The Scottish financial services sector is in a “strong place” and well prepared for Brexit, but will have to shift its focus to contribute more to addressing climate change and the post-coronavirus economic recovery, the new head of its trade body has warned.

While many industries across Britain wait anxiously to learn the terms of the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU, Sandy Begbie, who became Scotland Financial Enterprise chief executive in October, said the financial services sector had been preparing for some time for a relatively sharp break.

Mr Begbie added that any UK-EU trade deal was unlikely to focus on financial services. “We sort of know what we are dealing with,” he said in a Financial Times interview.

Scotland Financial Enterprise chief executive Sandy Begbie © Graham Flack

Scotland’s financial services industry is among the largest in the UK outside London, with a substantive presence in insurance, asset management and banking.

Financial businesses and related professional services employed about 163,000 people in Scotland in 2018, according to trade body TheCityUK. Scotland exported £9.2bn of financial and related professional services in 2019, up 7.7 per cent from 2018, said TheCityUK.

While there are deep concerns in London’s financial services industry about the implications of Brexit, Scottish banking is much more domestically focused than it was before the 2008 economic downturn and the insurance sector is also seen as relatively shielded from the impact of the UK’s departure from the EU.

Mr Begbie said Scottish asset managers had had to register new companies in cities such as Luxembourg and Dublin in order to be able to sell their funds in the EU, but this had been straightforward and had not led to major job losses in Scotland.

He also said there was “no indication” that financial services industry investors were troubled by renewed debate over Scotland’s constitutional future. Scottish voters in 2014 backed staying in the UK by 55 per cent to 45 per cent, but a series of opinion polls this year have suggested there could now be a majority for independence.

“Businesses deal with change all the time,” said Mr Begbie. “Change brings risks . . . but it also presents potential opportunities.”

Overseas investors were attracted by Scotland’s relatively low costs, good education system and “liveable” cities, he added.

According to EY, the accounting firm, Scotland was the most attractive UK destination after London for foreign direct investment in financial services during the seven years to 2019, and Mr Begbie said the number of small and medium-sized Scottish fintech companies had almost doubled between 2019 and this year.

“I think financial services is in quite a strong place actually,” he added.

As Scotland’s financial services industry lobby group, SFE seeks to promote innovation and collaboration across the sector.

Mr Begbie said that as the “voice of the sector”, SFE would aim to take a bigger role in the debate about how to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus crisis and tackle climate change.

A former chief transformation officer at Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank and executive at asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen, Mr Begbie said the Scottish financial services sector would have to focus more on the post-Covid-19 recovery and helping industry cut carbon emissions.

The pressure for action on emissions would continue long beyond next year’s UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, while financial institutions would have to continue to support businesses and consumers put under severe stress by the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

“There are things we need to focus on as a sector . . . climate and the environment and rebuilding the economy needs to be very much part of that strategy,” said Mr Begbie.

He drew up plans this year for the Scottish government to counter a feared surge in unemployment among young people amid the pandemic.

Fiona Hyslop, Scottish economy secretary, has embraced Mr Begbie’s proposal for a “young person’s guarantee” under which “everyone aged between 16 and 24 has the opportunity of work, education or training”.

Mr Begbie said it would be an “uphill struggle” to fully implement the guarantee, but the commitment to ensure young people did not lose out in economic downturns should be made permanent.

“We want to have something that we can dial up or down, depending on the economic position,” he added.