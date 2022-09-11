This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Changing places: making spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Why are UK home energy bills going through the roof?

Outline the reasons why energy bills are so high in the UK

With reference to the graph ‘average household energy bills are set to hit £6,500 a year by spring’ describe the trend in energy costs since 2018/19

Examine the proposals that the government could adopt to lower the impact of high energy prices

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun