Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has promised the flood-ravaged state of Kerala more helicopters, boats and other equipment needed to evacuate tens of thousands of stranded people after he was given an aerial tour of stricken areas on Saturday.

There are growing fears that the death toll, already in the hundreds, could escalate rapidly, with many people still marooned, desperate for food and potable water.

The chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has estimated that 2m people have been forced to move into relief camps since the monsoon season brought torrential rains three months ago.

He put the death toll from floods and landslides at 324. An official involved in the relief operations told Reuters on Saturday that 185 people had died since waters began to rise 10 days ago, causing the southwestern state’s worst floods in a century.

Mr Modi was taken by helicopter over inundated farmland and villages, as India’s military stepped up its response to an emergency that is still unfolding. “More helicopters, boats and other equipment are being sought and Mr Modi promised to provide all of these as fast as possible,” Mr Vijayan told journalists.

“The air marshal in charge of the air operations said more helicopters are on the way.”

Mr Vijayan said that the prime minister had declared initial assistance of $71m and promised more later.

Mr Modi also gave assurances that the federal government would send desperately needed grains, as storage in the state had been flooded and stocks destroyed.

As the rescue efforts intensified, more army boats and helicopters were operating in the worst-affected areas to “save as many people as possible,” the government official involved in the rescue operation said.

In some communities, thousands of people remained stranded on roof tops and upper floors, without food, water, and medicine.

Officials said that some people have died in relief camps too, officials said.

According to one official in Pathanamthitta district, 10,000 people were stranded and in grave danger unless they were rescued urgently.

Monsoon rains are likely to ease from Sunday, according to an official with the state-run India Meteorological Department.