© EPA

Clive Cookson

Print this page
Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature
or

Astronomers say there are more than 100bn planets in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Potentially, some of them could be habitable by living creatures, and the laws of probability suggest that aliens should be plentiful.

After 70 years of looking systematically, we have no evidence yet of creatures great or small, intelligent or otherwise, beyond Earth. However, new techniques in looking for extraterrestrials mean we could be getting closer.

In 2015, a $100m astronomy programme called Breakthrough Listen began a project to detect artificial signals from space. It will survey a million of the stars closest to Earth, and a hundred of our nearest galaxies, in both optical and radio frequencies.

Astrobiologists, meanwhile, are searching for simple extraterrestrial life forms beneath the arid surface of Mars, in the salty oceans discovered on the moons of Jupiter and the methane and ethane lakes of Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

50 ideas to change the world

We asked readers, researchers and FT journalists to submit ideas with the potential to change the world. A panel of judges selected the 50 ideas worth looking at in more detail. This fifth and final tranche of 10 ideas (listed) is about meeting challenges on a planetary scale and beyond.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Explore the Special Report
READ MORE

Tackling plastic pollution needs policy and new science

About this Special Report

The FT enlisted the help of readers, researchers and entrepreneurs to find 50 new ideas that will shape the world in the future.

The ideas address the challenges of a growing world population, resource scarcity, handling information as well as healthcare, and look beyond our planet to explore new frontiers and solve common challenges.

Supported by MHI

See all 55 stories