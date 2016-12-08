Financial services firms have two objectives. First, run their businesses effectively enough that they maintain capital in excess of regulatory buffers. Second, distribute as much excess capital as possible to shareholders. In the post-crisis world, low interest rates and regulation such as the Dodd-Frank Act have limited profit generation at US banks and forced higher minimum capital levels. An added headache: how to pass back what capital is available.

US bank regulators have frowned upon dividend payout ratios (dividend to net income) greater than 30 per cent. Regulators have noted that in the run-up to the financial crisis, companies were loath to antagonise shareholders by cutting dividends.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, voiced irritation this week that the 30 per cent threshold forced banks to rely on share buybacks. While buybacks can be more flexible, Mr Dimon disagrees with rewarding shareholders who ditch their interest in his company. Also, he said buybacks, in a nod to Warren Buffett, should be done only when stock can be purchased near book value.

The Fed is moving away from the 30 per cent guideline. In a recent speech, Dan Tarullo, one of its governors, described a new measure called a Stress Capital Buffer. This calculation would give companies more dividend flexibility, easing the explicit 30 per cent marker. JPMorgan in the first three quarters of 2016 paid $5bn in dividends (31 per cent payout ratio) and bought back nearly $7bn of shares. Its shares are up 25 per cent since early November and, based on its latest balance sheet, its price to tangible book value has soared to 1.65 times.

Mr Dimon broached the idea of a special, opportunistic dividend as a superior method of capital return. As bank share prices surge and approach fair value for the first time in a long time, more chief executives will face this relatively benign problem. Rather than overpaying for their shares, Mr Dimon’s is a sound solution.

