Foreign companies hit by China capital controls, sterling ‘flash crash’ investigation embroils Citi and the business of rewiring brains

China’s war on capital flight is working — on the wrong targets. Beijing’s latest crackdown on outbound M&A has already hit foreign businesses in China. The EU Chamber of Commerce in Beijing said several European companies have been unable to remit dividends abroad following the introduction of “disruptive” new exchange controls designed to stop downward pressure on the renminbi. (Separately, here is an in-depth look at the pros and cons of a renminbi devaluation.)

One company based in Shanghai had a dividend payment of several hundred million renminbi “stuck”, while another in a southern Chinese city was told last week that a Rmb900m ($131m) payment needed more time for approval. Such dividend payments would have been routine two weeks ago. (FT)

In the news

Citi embroiled in plummeting pound inquiry The UK investigation into October’s “flash crash” in sterling has focused heavily on the Japanese trading operations of Citigroup, which fired off repeated sell orders that exacerbated the pound’s fall, according to bankers and officials involved in the inquiry. (FT)

China bails out 1MDB Malaysia’s troubled state investment fund is preparing to make a repayment, with Chinese assistance, to Abu Dhabi’s state-owned International Petroleum Investment Company, as it seeks to settle a dispute in which the Emirati fund is claiming about $6.5bn. (FT)

Beef with Boeing Incoming US president Donald Trump called for a Boeing contract to build the Air Force One aircraft that carries the US president to be cancelled. He cited “out of control” costs, in a fresh example of the president-elect using his bully pulpit to apply pressure to American companies. Unsurprisingly, the White House challenged Mr Trump’s figures. (FT, Independent)

Trump claims SoftBank pledge In a separate tweet, the president-elect claimed a $50bn investment by Japan’s SoftBank in the US — which will allegedly create 50,000 jobs — was due to his election victory. The full story is that SoftBank had already been plotting a $100bn fund that plans to invest in technology groups globally. The warm reception for SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son also gives fresh impetus to the possibility that his Japanese group, which owns a controlling stake in Sprint, might try again to reach a deal to buy T-Mobile US. (FT, CNBC)

May’s Brexit U-turn The UK prime minister bowed to pressure on Tuesday to reveal her Brexit plans before triggering the Article 50 exit clause next year, as the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier set an October 2018 deadline for completing exit talks. (FT)

Ready for more? The US Supreme Court has thrown out a $399m patent damages award against Samsung to Apple, in a unanimous verdict in favour of the South Korean electronics group. But the five-year-old case between the two smartphone market leaders could now continue for much longer. (FT)

It’s a big day for

HSBC, JPMorgan and Crédit Agricole Brussels will hit the three banks with multimillion-euro fines for rigging the Euribor interest rate benchmark, closing a five-year cartel probe into a scandal that shook the financial world. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Deciphering that phone call Was the US president-elect’s phone call with the leader of Taiwan a show of ignorance, crazy like a fox or something in between? It turns out the call was brokered by the law firm of former Senator Bob Dole, which was paid $20,000 a month by Taipei to advance its interests in Washington. (FT, BuzzFeed)

Curing death “Why can’t we accept death? Because of fear, because of pain — all the negative perception.” So says a billionaire couple who pioneered internet games in China — and are donating $115m to the California Institute of Technology for brain research in their effort to “cure death”. (FT)

Merkel and the burqa ban Gunning for re-election next year, the German chancellor’s call for a ban is seen as a way to confront the rise of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party — the country’s most successful nationalist phenomenon since the second world war. (FT, New Yorker)

Populism in the age of Trump Lost track of all the rightwing European political parties making headlines? See this interactive graphic and short explainer, which clarifies it all. (NYT)

Perils aplenty for eurozone Events are testing the region again. “What the eurozone needs most is a shift away from the politics of austerity,” writes the FT’s Martin Wolf. (FT)

The business of rewiring brains The failure of a person between 18 and 30 to launch from childhood on to the shores of something recognisably, functionally adult. Sound familiar? Enter Yellowbrick. Inside the pre-eminent facility dedicated to addressing the various demons that prevent “emerging adults” from growing up and whether it is as successful as it claims to be. (Fusion)

Video of the day

Future energy in Scottish mountains The FT’s Mure Dickie visits a pumped-storage hydroelectric site in Scotland to see how it can act like a battery for renewable energy. (FT)