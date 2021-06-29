It’s a significant blow to regulators and sent Facebook’s share price to record levels
A US judge has dismissed two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, investors are reassessing their conviction in the reflation trade that has captivated Wall Street this year after a hawkish tilt by the US central bank inflicted losses on some fund managers, Binance customers have lost the ability to withdraw and deposit pounds using one of the main UK payments systems. Plus, the FT’s Berlin bureau chief, Guy Chazan, spoke with Armin Laschet, leader of the CDU and frontrunner to replace Angela Merkel, about his plans for Germany’s economy and relations with China.
US judge dismisses antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
https://www.ft.com/content/bedb65dd-53c9-4e31-b3d7-c85a40fdb104
Reflation trade unwind wrongfoots several big-name hedge funds
https://www.ft.com/content/4fc62da9-da68-4d1f-a2aa-c8a575d11920?
Binance customers frozen out of withdrawals through key UK payments network
https://www.ft.com/content/2d427ed7-f9e4-46cf-a4c4-46429b19df5d?
FT interview: Armin Laschet on Merkel, the Greens and fiscal rules
https://www.ft.com/content/e3c3e517-2c5b-49d6-a566-0f6bd896f8fe
Olaf Scholz treads fine line on German thrift versus pandemic spending
https://www.ft.com/content/1d6d8876-2b21-4550-ba85-443d5c20919b?
