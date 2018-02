Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

South Africa's president Jacob Zuma is clinging to power despite intensifying efforts to remove him. Gideon Rachman discusses the ruling ANC's predicament and whether its new leader Cyril Ramaphosa can restore the country's fortunes with the FT's Andrew England and Joseph Cotterill

