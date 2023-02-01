This article is part of the FT free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

The FT free schools programme and the World Bank invite 16-19 year old students around the world to enter its annual blog writing competition on recovering from disruption and preparing for employment.

Applicants have until March 31 to answer the question: “How is your country’s education system recovering from learning losses compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, and what more can it do to prepare young people for the jobs of the future?”



Three years after the start of the pandemic, students, teachers and schools have suffered, but there are many ideas to improve and to put the next generation back on track to thrive in the jobs of the future.

Submissions, which can be in Arabic, English, French, or Spanish, should be in the form of a blog of no more than 500 words. Photos, videos or visualisations to help support the story are optional. The winning entry will be published in the FT and the World Bank blog. See edited pieces from past winners here.

Entries will be judged by a panel of senior officials at the World Bank, the Financial Times and select partners. They will be looking for the most inventive ideas, high-quality writing and solutions to improve education outcomes.

Full details and the entry form are on the World Bank site here.