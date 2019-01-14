Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

SoftBank changed course when it scaled back plans for an investment in WeWork from $16bn to $2bn. The FT’s Eric Platt spoke with US business editor Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson about what led to the cut in investment and why an IPO might come sooner than expected.


Read Eric’s reporting here and Andrew’s profile on WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann here.


Contributors: Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, US business editor and Eric Platt, US mergers & acquisitions correspondent. Producer: Jennifer Sigl.

Get alerts on News podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast