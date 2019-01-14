Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

SoftBank changed course when it scaled back plans for an investment in WeWork from $16bn to $2bn. The FT’s Eric Platt spoke with US business editor Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson about what led to the cut in investment and why an IPO might come sooner than expected.





Read Eric’s reporting here and Andrew’s profile on WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann here.





Contributors: Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, US business editor and Eric Platt, US mergers & acquisitions correspondent. Producer: Jennifer Sigl.