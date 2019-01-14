SoftBank changed course when it scaled back plans for an investment in WeWork from $16bn to $2bn. The FT’s Eric Platt spoke with US business editor Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson about what led to the cut in investment and why an IPO might come sooner than expected.
Read Eric’s reporting here and Andrew’s profile on WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann here.
Contributors: Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, US business editor and Eric Platt, US mergers & acquisitions correspondent. Producer: Jennifer Sigl.
