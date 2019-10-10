Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

At almost seven foot tall, Mark Bradford is one of the most towering figures in the art world, in every sense. Gris asks him how it felt — as a gay, black artist — to represent the US at the Venice Biennale in the era of Trump. Mark also discusses growing up in his mother's beauty salon in Los Angeles, his new exhibition in London, and how his foundation makes art accessible to everyone — not just privileged communities. Later in the episode, Lilah speaks to the FT's US media correspondent Anna Nicolaou about Fortnite, the digital streaming wars and why Netflix keeps paying millions for 90's sitcoms.





Links from the episode:





Mark Bradford's exhibition Cerberus is at Hauser & Wirth in London until December 21 - https://www.hauserwirth.com/hauser-wirth-exhibitions/25237-mark-bradford-cerberus





Lilah's piece on visiting Armenia for the first time - https://www.ft.com/content/2e2f38b0-e7a1-11e8-8a85-04b8afea6ea3





Anna Nicolaou's piece on Fortnite - https://www.ft.com/content/f2103e72-b38f-11e9-bec9-fdcab53d6959





Anna Nicolaou's piece on the future of Netflix (paywall) https://ig.ft.com/netflix-future/





Is Broadway ready for Slave Play? (New York Times) https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/11/theater/slave-play-broadway-jeremy-harris.html

