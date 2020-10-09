All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What single unit of measurement is equivalent to 745.7 watts? From April 1860 to March 1861, what ran between St Joseph, Missouri and Sacramento, California? Which 1992 film features a criminal gang led by Joe and Eddie Cabot? Doctor Eggman is the arch-enemy of which video-game character? © Dreamstime. Lanzarote (above) and La Palma are in which archipelago? Which Julian Barnes novel is narrated by Geoffrey Braithwaite? Whose hit singles include “Lady D’Arbanville”, “Matthew and Son” and “Moon Shadow”? © Hulton Archive/Getty Images According to Robert Burns (above), what “gang aft agley”? Testudo is the Latin name for which Ancient Roman military formation? Which 1971 children’s book by Judith Kerr is based on her childhood in 1930s Germany?

