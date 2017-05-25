Tackling football’s covert prejudice

In 1984, Fulham were playing a football match against Leeds United at the latter’s Elland Road stadium. Leroy Rosenior, a centre forward for the London club, went to collect a ball near the corner flag. He froze as thousands of young men in the stands, arms straight and pointed upwards, screamed: “Sieg Heil.”

“I was frightened when I looked up and saw all those people,” recalls Mr Rosenior.

In the 1980s, black players like Mr Rosenior had grown used to monkey chants from fans. During a playing career that included spells at leading clubs such as QPR and West Ham United, he faced racist taunts from opponents hoping to provoke a violent reaction that would see him dismissed from the pitch. Managers he worked under spoke to him in crude racial terms, because “that [was] the normal language” of the era.

At the time he kept quiet. “Sometimes I sat aside and I watched other players react in a way that I wanted to react,” he says. “I saw what happened to them. They were seen as someone who had a chip on their shoulder, someone who couldn’t be a part of the group. And it wasn’t even the things said to them. You could just see it happening and you could just see a distance between them and the rest. And I was desperate to be a professional footballer.”

Now he wants to speak out. His memoir, It’s Only Banter, not only focuses on the racism he endured, it also tries to provoke a modern debate about the subject. He understands why today’s football supporters have been shocked by his anecdotes. “The atmosphere around the grounds [has changed], because if you racially abuse someone you can be arrested for it,” he says.

Playing for QPR in 1985 © Bob Thomas/Getty Images

But hidden prejudices remain. After his playing days, Mr Rosenior gained his coaching qualifications and started along the path to becoming a football manager. He achieved early success, earning promotion to League 1 — England’s third tier — with Torquay United in 2004. Naively, he expected offers from larger clubs to flood in, but there was little interest in his services.

He spent a short spell as manager of Brentford in 2006 and returned as manager of Torquay in 2007 but was “sacked after 10 minutes” when the club completed a takeover shortly after his appointment.

The same year, he managed Sierra Leone for two matches, a farcical period in which players from his first game in charge refused to play in the second after not being paid by the national football association.

The only other people who were of colour were the cleaners

Still, he thought that as a young manager who had achieved something significant — promotion with a small club on meagre resources — he could expect multiple chances to prove himself.

“If I were a young, white British manager would I have got more opportunities?” he asks. “I can only go by my own experience. Put two and two together and I get four, because that suggests that people wouldn’t recognise young black players being in a position of authority.”

His argument has weight. There are only two black head coaches across the 92 clubs in England’s professional Football League pyramid, a startlingly low number given 25 per cent of players in those leagues are black.

Why are black players not taking over the tactics board after hanging up their boots? “Prejudice,” says Mr Rosenior, matter-of-factly. And, he adds, perception. “When I was playing, the black players [were seen as] fast, strong and aggressive. But you had no one who was a leader or a thinker or could play in the heart of the defence and organise others.”

Leroy Rosenior at Premier League Productions, Uxbridge © Anna Gordon

He says more can be done within football to increase the representation of black and ethnic minorities across football’s executive ranks. Mr Rosenior is firmly in favour of the Rooney rule, a concept that began in the NFL that forces American football franchises to interview black candidates for head coach and other senior coaching positions.

Just as football made a conscious effort to tackle the overt racism in the stands, the covert prejudices that remains in today’s club boardrooms can also be addressed, as long there is acceptance of the need for change, he says.

After finishing his managerial career, Mr Rosenior began working for Premier League Productions, the media company that broadcasts English top-flight games around the world.

At first during his television work he noticed that “the only other people who were of colour were the cleaners”.

He says he cannot pinpoint the exact moment when this changed, but that the move was sudden and noticeable. “The Premier League channel goes out to 253 countries around the world . . . there was a moment there where I think they said to themselves: ‘We need more diversity.’”

Mr Rosenior says a recent show featured a black presenter and three black pundits, including himself. “There were four black men doing a live television programme,” he says. “I was really proud . . . the reason why we were there wasn’t because we were black. It wasn’t because we were ex-footballers. But because we were good broadcasters and people like the show.

“And that should always be the reason why you do a job.”