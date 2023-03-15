The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week raised questions about the strength of the United States’ banking system, and whether we’re headed for another financial crisis. The FT’s US financial commentator Robert Armstrong tells us why he’s not freaking out.

Clips from CBS, NBC, CNN, DW

For further reading:

For further discussion:

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com