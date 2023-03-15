Why SVB’s collapse is not a 2008 repeat
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week raised questions about the strength of the United States’ banking system, and whether we’re headed for another financial crisis. The FT’s US financial commentator Robert Armstrong tells us why he’s not freaking out.
