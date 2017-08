Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the UK regulator's proposals on bringing an end to PPI claims, Wall Street bankers and how they seem to be selling their own shares and Lloyds Bank's decision to sell it's London headquarters. With special guest Megan Butler of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

