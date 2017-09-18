Boris Johnson’s Brexit claim riles UK statistics watchdog

Had Boris Johnson checked the views of David Norgrove, he would have known that the claim that Britain will take back control of £350m a week from Brussels after Brexit was likely to rile Britain’s top statistics regulator.

Sir David was vetted by MPs before his appointment as chairman of the UK Statistics Authority in March. And he was crystal clear about what he thought had been the worst misuse of statistics in the EU referendum campaign.

“The £350m for the NHS was clearly an egregious misuse of statistics, and Andrew Dilnot [Sir David’s predecessor as chair of the UKSA] made that clear,” Sir David said. “In terms of the Remain campaign, it was not a misuse of statistics but I thought the Treasury’s assessment of the immediate impact of a decision to leave was an overstatement,” he added.

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, which vetted Sir David, was unconcerned and Bernard Jenkin, the Eurosceptic MP who chairs it, said he looked forward to working with Sir David “to enhance the integrity and trustworthiness of statistics in government and elsewhere, which are the lifeblood of so much political and policy debate”.

Sir David’s rebuke to Mr Johnson on Sunday that he had committed a “clear misuse of official statistics” was the latest in a series of complaints by the UKSA about claims of the benefits of Brexit.

Complaints from Brexiters that Sir David is interfering in British politics were undermined by the mandate of UKSA, part of which is to publicly challenge the misuse of statistics.

Hetan Shah, chief executive of the Royal Statistical Society, said that Sir David and the UKSA came with “clean hands” to the debate.

“Our statistical system is the envy of the world and it is somewhat called into question when you have the foreign secretary undermining the statistical regulator in this way,” Mr Shah said after Mr Johnson attacked Sir David and demanded a retraction.

Having started his career in the civil service, including a stint as private secretary to Margaret Thatcher as prime minister, Sir David spent 16 years at Marks and Spencer before becoming the pensions regulator in 2005 and chairing the Low Pay Commission in 2009.

At his appointment hearing, he was confident that he could cope with complaints and would only use a public letter of rebuke in the last instance. “The UKSA is a national organisation and I would hope and believe that I would behave in the same way that my predecessors behaved, using appropriately the hierarchy of responses, from a private word in the ear at the level of the regulator through to a public letter from the chair,” he said.

A more difficult issue for Sir David has been how to marry the regulation of statistics with their production, as he also chairs the board of the Office for National Statistics, which produces many official statistics and has had a troubled decade.

Although UKSA has withdrawn “national statistics” status from some ONS figures, it has generally been slower to rebuke in house than it has to arbitrate on external use of figures.

As an example of this tension in his role, last week Sir David refused to call on the ONS to rectify serious problems with the Retail Price Index measure of inflation, despite accepting they exist and calling on people not to use the RPI.

Instead of seeking improvements to the RPI, in a letter to the Financial Times he said, “I share your regret that the RPI is still used more widely than for index-linked gilts, including for student loan repayments and for rail fares”.