With nearly 11m people in the UK set to file their tax returns by January 31, are you dreading the annual nightmare?

In this bonus episode of our Money Clinic podcast, we answer all of the questions about tax returns that you were too scared to ask.

With more people starting side hustles and small businesses during the pandemic, how much extra income can be earned before you have to submit a return?

Presenter Claer Barrett discusses how to use technology to make the process easier and whether it pays to use an accountant. She also explores how freelancers can legitimately reduce their bills by claiming tax deductible expenses and negotiate extra time to pay.

Experts Jacquetta Brown, tax specialist at HM Revenue & Customs, and chartered accountant Deborah Edwards, who runs the money mentoring programme Raised Up Finance, are on hand to demystify the jargon and pinpoint sources of help.

If you would like to be a guest on the next season of the show, email the podcast team money@ft.com

