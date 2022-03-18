All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which part of a plant supports the anther?

Which US president was born in 1882?

What was the first novel by Julian Barnes to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize?

The biggest selling poster of all time is a picture of which American actress in a red bathing costume?

What is the lightest weight class in Olympic boxing?

What precedes “am Main” in the official name of Germany’s fifth biggest city?

Which architect designed New York's Guggenheim museum?

On which London thoroughfare was Sweeney Todd’s barber shop?

Tarsus bones are in which part of the human body?