Could Isas overtake pensions as the UK's tax-saving vehicle of choice? The tax benefits of pensions have been steadily eroded over the past decade but at the same time, Isas have been coming into their own. Most people approaching retirement today will rely on a combination of pensions and Isa income. In this week's show, FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett takes a break from covering the coronavirus and what it means for your money, and interviews the FT's Money Mentor columnist about why investors like Isas so much and how these investments compare to pensions.

