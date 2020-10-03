The Conservative party and immigration, plus stark rhetoric on coronavirus

Home secretary Priti Patel's initiative to examine plans for an offshore immigration centre on Ascension Island — more than 4,000 miles from the UK — put the government's asylum policy under the spotlight this week and bore striking similarities with policies adopted by Australia's centre-right Liberal party. Why are the Tories so fond of Australia? Plus, a look at why Downing Street has not shied away from warning the public that tougher coronavirus restrictions may lie ahead this winter.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Sarah Neville and special guest, John McTernan. Produced by Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor, Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music. Review clips: BBC, Parliament TV.

