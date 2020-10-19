Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Does the UK’s new job support scheme go far enough to support businesses affected by the UK’s new coronavirus restrictions?

Local leaders and businesses in the north of England are refusing to agree with the new “tiered” restrictions to halt the spread of the virus, demanding extra cash to support their local economies and prevent job losses.

The government said its package of financial measures to support businesses including pubs, bars, gyms, casinos and betting shops forced to close in tier 3 areas is sufficient — but there is increasing pressure to help companies further down the supply chain.

Additionally, businesses in tier 2 areas argue they should also qualify for financial support, as their trade will be negatively affected by the ban on separate households meeting indoors. The government could impose the restrictions, but wants local leaders to sell them to residents.

If you run a businesses in one of the affected areas, we want to hear your views. Do you think local leaders are right to resist the planned shutdowns? How will the new restrictions affect your business? As the furlough scheme comes to an end this month, will the replacement job support scheme and cash grants for tier 3 areas be enough to prevent job losses?

