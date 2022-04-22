All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 2020, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali became the first non‑Kenyan since 1980 to win Olympic gold in which track event?

What’s the name of the priest played by Graham Norton in Father Ted?

Which film trilogy was made by the Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski between 1993 and 1994?

What’s the only black note played on the piano during a scale of F major?

In Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, what post does Malvolio have in Olivia’s household?

What was the first novel in Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles?

What phrase for the structure of DNA was popularised by James Watson’s 1968 autobiographical account of its discovery?

What nickname was RAF’s 617 squadron given after carrying out the 1943 raid codenamed Operation Chastise?

In which part of the body is the thyroid gland?