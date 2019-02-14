FT People: Energy and mining Tracking leaders in the global energy and mining sector: Arconic, Glencore, Rio © Bloomberg Fabio Schvartsman hobbled by Vale dam disaster Coolheaded executive faces Brazilian rage after mudslide kills more than 110 Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Arconic names new CEO after Apollo sale collapse Chip Blankenship departs after 13 months at the helm Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Lord Lucan’s son to lead Angus Energy George Bingham appointed interim managing director after boardroom battle Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis sets up new mining company Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Investors hit out at payout due Goldcorp chief from Newmont deal Shareholders’ Gold Council says David Garofalo ‘massively overpaid’ since appointment Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Senior Glencore executives to run Congo unit Toronto-based mining group seeks to strengthen control over copper-cobalt subsidiary Thursday, 14 February, 2019 More from this Series Battle to replace Suez chief and chairman heats up Tensions rise over who to appoint at the top of French water and waste company Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Rio seeks to delay bonus payments for former CEO Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Former Dominion chief launches synthetic diamond venture Industry veteran says natural reserves will run dry by the middle of the century Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Faroe’s founder plans new oil exploits after takeover Graham Stewart eyes North Sea assets after surrendering to DNO bid Thursday, 14 February, 2019 FT People Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world Thursday, 14 February, 2019