FT People: Energy and mining

Tracking leaders in the global energy and mining sector: Arconic, Glencore, Rio

Fabio Schvartsman hobbled by Vale dam disaster

Coolheaded executive faces Brazilian rage after mudslide kills more than 110

Arconic names new CEO after Apollo sale collapse

Chip Blankenship departs after 13 months at the helm

Lord Lucan’s son to lead Angus Energy

George Bingham appointed interim managing director after boardroom battle

Former Xstrata boss Mick Davis sets up new mining company
Investors hit out at payout due Goldcorp chief from Newmont deal

Shareholders’ Gold Council says David Garofalo ‘massively overpaid’ since appointment

Senior Glencore executives to run Congo unit

Toronto-based mining group seeks to strengthen control over copper-cobalt subsidiary

Battle to replace Suez chief and chairman heats up

Tensions rise over who to appoint at the top of French water and waste company

Rio seeks to delay bonus payments for former CEO
Former Dominion chief launches synthetic diamond venture

Industry veteran says natural reserves will run dry by the middle of the century

Faroe’s founder plans new oil exploits after takeover

Graham Stewart eyes North Sea assets after surrendering to DNO bid

