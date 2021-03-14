This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Corporate strategy, Cash flow

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

John Lewis warns of further store closures

Assess the likely impact on John Lewis’ cash position of the shift to online sales

Using Ansoff’s matrix, analyse John Lewis’ decision to enter new markets

Explain the implications for John Lewis’ partners of the likelihood of no bonus for a second year

“Large “destination stores” with more space given over to experiences will be complemented by smaller-format local shops and more John Lewis outlets within bigger Waitrose supermarkets” is one aspect of John Lewis’ turnround strategy following COVID-19. Evaluate the likely success of this strategy.

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy