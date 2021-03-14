Jump to comments section Print this page

  • Corporate strategy, Cash flow

John Lewis warns of further store closures

  • Assess the likely impact on John Lewis’ cash position of the shift to online sales

  • Using Ansoff’s matrix, analyse John Lewis’ decision to enter new markets

  • Explain the implications for John Lewis’ partners of the likelihood of no bonus for a second year

  • “Large “destination stores” with more space given over to experiences will be complemented by smaller-format local shops and more John Lewis outlets within bigger Waitrose supermarkets” is one aspect of John Lewis’ turnround strategy following COVID-19. Evaluate the likely success of this strategy. 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

