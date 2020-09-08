Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The director of England’s coronavirus testing programme issued “heartfelt apologies” to people unable to secure a Covid-19 test on Tuesday, admitting that insufficient laboratory processing capacity has created a “critical pinch-point”.

Sarah-Jane Marsh’s tweeted comments came as Matt Hancock, the health secretary, announced that pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues in the northern town of Bolton, the worst hit in the country, must shut as the UK government struggles with rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

There have been reports of people struggling to access testing, with some being asked to travel long distances despite assurances last week that no one would be offered a test more than 75 miles from their home.

Ms Marsh, who reports to Dido Harding, the chair of NHS Test and Trace programme, said she and her team were doing “all we can” to expand capacity quickly.

The number of reported infections in Britain — but excluding Northern Ireland — in the past 24 hours stood at 2,420, slightly down on the previous two days — but still far above levels in recent weeks. The upward trajectory has fuelled speculation that Boris Johnson could announce additional nationwide restrictions in the coming days.

There have been reports of people struggling to access testing © Phil Noble/Reuters

Ms Marsh said more labs run by the NHS, the Lighthouse “megalab” network, universities and “partners” were “all due to open up imminently and we are also expanding the use of non-laboratory based tests . . . We recognise the country is depending on us”.

The government assured us that this would be ready, but at the first sign of stress it seems to be falling over

However health and education leaders demanded to know how the government planned to get the system back on track.

Chaand Nagpaul, who chairs the British Medical Association’s ruling council, said it had received “concerning reports” from doctors that they or their patients were unable to access tests and follow-up results “at what is a critical time in the fight against Covid-19”.

Dr Nagpaul said: “If this is a strategy to reduce demand to meet overall lab capacity, it is completely unacceptable and disproportionately impacts people from lower income backgrounds who can ill-afford to travel such distances.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the school leaders’ union, NAHT, said tests needed to be readily available for everyone or the “successful and sustainable” return of pupils to school could be jeopardised. “The government assured us that this would be ready, but at the first sign of stress it seems to be falling over,” Mr Whiteman added.

Announcing the new restrictions in Bolton, Mr Hancock said the town’s hospitality outlets can now operate only as takeaways and must close between 10pm and 5am. Visits to care homes will be limited. Meanwhile, guidance that people should not meet indoors or in each others’ gardens in Bolton and several other parts of northern England is to become law.

People in Bolton queue to take a test: the town is now under tighter restrictions. © Phil Noble/Reuters

Mr Hancock unveiled the measures after the town in the Greater Manchester area registered the highest number of cases in the country, with an infection rate of 120 per 100,000. It is the most dramatic intervention in England since June, when shops were shut in Leicester, nearly 200 kilometres away.

“This must be a moment of clarity for us all: this is not over,” he said. “Just because we have come through one peak it doesn’t mean we can’t see another one coming towards our shores. But we can tackle it,” he added.

Public health officials said the spike in cases was linked to people mixing in pubs, especially those who had been abroad and contracted the virus there.