Samsung is hoping for a fresh start and some better luck as it unveils its latest smartphones in the neoclassical splendour of San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts on Tuesday.

The phones include the flagship S20, the first real test of demand for the US’s nascent 5G networks, and Samsung’s second attempt at a phone with a folding screen, after the disaster of last year’s Galaxy Fold.

It is a key moment for South Korea’s biggest electronics company, whose share price has only recently returned to the levels of its 2017 peak, which coincided with the imprisonment for corruption of its scion, vice-chairman and de facto head, Lee Jae-yong.

This year, the 51-year-old heir to the Samsung empire pledged that the company would “boldly discard wrongful practices and ways of thinking and explore a new future”.

But Mr Lee, who spent a year in jail for bribing Park Geun-hye, the former South Korean president, is being retrialled for the crime and South Korea’s high court will decide whether to send him back to prison in the coming months. Mr Lee has denied wrongdoing.

The legal battle has weighed heavily on Samsung — the world’s largest producer of computer chips, smartphones and electronic displays — and the company has reported five straight quarters of falling earnings, hit by a cyclical downturn in the memory chip market and slowing growth in the smartphone market.

“The long-running saga has hindered Samsung’s growth potential when the group is increasingly sandwiched between low-cost Chinese rivals and high-tech competitors like Apple,” said Cho Dong-geun, an economics professor at Myongji University.

While Samsung’s share price has risen strongly this year, to a record high, the company’s market capitalisation is only 1.3 times the value of its assets, according to SK Securities data, while Apple’s is 20.9 times, illustrating the confidence that investors have in the Californian company’s strategy.

Jun Kwang-woo, formerly the head of South Korea’s state pension fund and a top financial regulator, said Mr Lee has led the business well under trying circumstances but it would make a “big difference” to have the legal issues resolved.

“This is a period of paradigm change. Corporate paradigms, technological paradigms are undergoing tremendous change. In this period, if you are not free, how can you deal with those changes?” said Mr Jun.

Further muddying the outlook, Samsung has not said who will take control if Mr Lee does go back to jail, although its day-to-day operations, handled by professional managers and senior executives, are not expected to be disrupted.

“Lee Jae-yong is not like [late Apple boss] Steve Jobs. I don’t think his absence will have a big impact,” said Albert Yong, head of Petra Capital Management, a Seoul hedge fund.

But several other Samsung leaders have also been hamstrung by legal woes. One top aide, board of directors chairman Lee Sang-hoon, is currently serving a prison term for union sabotage and other executives have been jailed for destroying evidence linked to an alleged accounting fraud.

The company has announced several multibillion, long-term investments over the past year and it has sought new partnerships, including a broad alliance with Microsoft in an attempt to rival Apple by boosting interoperability between its phones and Windows PCs.

But more strategic decisions are looming, as the world gears up for 5G, the next generation of mobile internet, self-driving cars, and as rivals exploit the growing market for services and cloud-based software.

Mr Cho, the economics professor, noted that Samsung has not made a large acquisition since its $8bn purchase of US car technology company Harman in 2017. “The group needs big M&A to find new revenue streams — you cannot develop every technology on your own,” he said.

Samsung, acutely aware of the valuation damage caused by the long-running transparency and legal complaints, is trying to convince the high court that an independent anti-corruption committee will now oversee and investigate management, bringing an end to the problems of the past.

But critics, including civic groups and some politicians, have attacked the suggestions as “gestures” solely aimed at improving Mr Lee’s chances of winning the retrial, or at least softening the blow of any punishment.

Mr Lee’s uncertain future has also triggered more reflection over the opaque governance of South Korea’s leading industrial conglomerates, known as chaebol.

“These legal troubles, if that can serve as a catalyst for improving corporate governance in Korea, especially with the large conglomerates, it might turn out to be a blessing in disguise,” said Mr Jun, who now heads the Seoul-based Institute for Global Economics.