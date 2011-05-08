Raising the roof on America’s debt

As US federal debt approaches its statutory ceiling, confidence on Capitol Hill is growing that a deal to raise the limit will soon be struck, avoiding the theoretical possibility of default. Arriving at such a deal, with or without strings, ought to be the first order of business. Sane governments do not cast doubt on the pledge to honour their debts – which is why, if reason prevailed, the debt ceiling would simply be scrapped.

That will not happen. Republicans in Congress have their own way of framing the issue. They refuse to support the “clean” bill requested by the Treasury: a measure to raise the ceiling and nothing else. As part of the deal, they want further short-term spending cuts; caps on future spending, deficits, and/or debt; and a trigger to cut spending if those caps are breached. The danger is that talks about this could drag on all the way to the Treasury’s newest estimate of when the debt limit will bind (early August) or beyond.

This would be the worst possible outcome. But is there a chance, however slim, of raising the debt ceiling and making a strong commitment to future fiscal control as well? In a recent speech, President Barack Obama said he was open to the cap-and-trigger approach. His fiscal commission envisaged a similar scheme, though neither wanted it attached to the debt-ceiling measure. This seeming convergence is why the prospects for a deal are seen as having improved.

There is a huge catch. Mr Obama and his commission said the trigger must activate tax rises as well as spending cuts. Reasonable as that seems, Republicans want none of it. The prospects for resolving this quarrel look poor. The prospects for fudging it and moving on look good. But do not suppose a trigger that leaves the formula for automatic action blank would work. It would be camouflage for an agreement to disagree.

That could suit both sides. They may be preparing to postpone the hard decisions until after next year’s election. That would be less crazy than failing to raise the debt ceiling soon, but it is hardly wise. Sidelining fiscal action to make way for an 18-month election campaign is reckless endangerment.

President Obama needs to act more forcefully. Thanks to the killing of Osama bin Laden, his popularity has revived. The president has gained some unexpected political capital, and he should spend it to demand swift fiscal responsibility from Congress. Raise the debt ceiling, and get the public behind credible targets, with triggers for both spending and taxes.