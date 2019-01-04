Herb Kelleher, co-founder of the pioneering US carrier Southwest Airlines, who has died aged 87, dragged the aviation industry from its high-priced, oligopolistic torpor into a world of low fares, insurgent competitors and bold, irreverent promotion.

It was only on June 18 1971, after four years of legal challenges by rivals, that Southwest’s first plane was able to take off. In doing so it launched a model that has spread throughout the world and brought aviation to the masses.

When Southwest launched, 332m people worldwide took a flight; by 2017, that number had grown to 4bn, swollen in part thanks to $100 flights from Houston to New York and £15 trips from London to Bucharest — all ultimately enabled by Kelleher.

Michael O’Leary, now chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair, flew to Texas to meet the fun-loving, chain-smoking and hard-drinking Kelleher in 1992, to learn how his budget airline worked and to see if there were any insights he could take back to Ireland.

Mr O’Leary said: “There’s an entire generation of people under the age of 40 who don’t realise flying used to be expensive and the privilege of the very rich few. That’s entirely down to Herb Kelleher, his vision, his revolution and his spirit.”

Kelleher was widely cited in management books for how he sustained the Southwest culture. In Great by Choice, Jim Collins and Morten Hansen hailed him as “a fanatic exemplar of the culture”, adding: “He wasn’t weird to be weird; he was behaving with outlandish consistency to animate the culture, like an impactful actor who stays perfectly in character while on stage. He was also a complete monomaniac about building Southwest Airlines.”

Mr O’Leary said Kelleher had a “gee-shucks surface” but was “scarily bright” — and drank him under the table at dinner: “He spent 87 years defying the known conventions of the airline, tobacco and alcohol industries.”

Born on March 12 1931, Herbert David Kelleher was raised in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, and attended Wesleyan and New York universities, from the latter of which he received a law degree. He practised law on the East Coast, but moved to Texas to start his own firm, and it was with his client Rollin King that he devised Air Southwest (renamed Southwest Airlines by its launch), to provide low-cost flights within Texas.

In 1967, they drew up the plan on a cocktail napkin in a bar in San Antonio, the city that would become one corner of the profitable Texan triangle — Dallas and Houston were the two others — where Southwest first flew.

But the US aviation industry was dominated by established players, not least Texas-based American Airlines, which did not want an upstart undercutting them. They tried to stamp out Southwest by lowering their prices, but could not match Kelleher’s unit costs, which he kept down by using only one type of aeroplane, having fewer staff on each and getting more flights out of a plane in a day, thanks to half an hour turnrounds. These practices have become standard in low-cost aviation.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter gave Southwest the fillip it needed by deregulating the airline industry, removing the government’s control of fares, routes and market entrants. After that, Southwest’s expansion was swift. Even Warren Buffett, who had made his distaste for investing in the aviation industry clear, has come to own 10 per cent of Southwest through Berkshire Hathaway.

When Stevens Aviation challenged Southwest over its use of the “Just Plane Smart” advertising tagline in 1992, Kelleher suggested that he and Kurt Herwald, the head of his rival, should have an arm-wrestle to settle the matter. Even though Kelleher lost the contest, Stevens let Southwest keep the tagline.

Kelleher was executive chairman of Southwest from March 1978 to May 2008 and president and chief executive from September 1981 to June 2001. He remained an employee after stepping down as executive chairman, when he received “the kind of standing ovation usually reserved for rock stars” at the annual meeting, according to the New York Times.

In 2015, the FT chose Kelleher as one of its 50 leading business pioneers and wrote that Kelleher “continues at age 84 to smoke and drink enthusiastically, and has embraced eye-catching stunts”.

Kelleher sent a letter to the FT in response a short while later: “Sir, I was so viscerally and cerebrally honoured by my selection . . . that I smoked three packs of cigarettes and drank a quart of bourbon, thereby impairing both my ancient viscera and cerebrum. No lawsuit is imminent, however.”

Kelleher is survived by his wife, Joan, and three children.

Herb Kelleher in his own words “I knew nothing about airlines, which I think made me eminently qualified to start one.” CNN Business “Wild Turkey whiskey and Philip Morris cigarettes are essential to the maintenance of human life!” Fortune “Power should be reserved for weightlifting and boats, and leadership really involves responsibility.” Fortune “My greatest moment in business was when the first Southwest airplane arrived after four years of litigation and I walked up to it and I kissed that baby on the lips and I cried.” Chief Executive magazine “We have a strategic plan — it’s called doing things.” Chief Executive magazine “[The airline industry] really is a horrible business!” Stanford Business “A motivated employee treats the customer well. The customer is happy so they keep coming back . . . It’s not one of the enduring green mysteries of all time, it is just the way it works.” Twitter “In our business, where capital assets travel at over 500 miles an hour, you don’t have a lot of time to fool around with aiming . . . So get out there, do it, and clean up the mistakes afterward.” Strategy+Business “The business of business is people.” YouTube “It is my practice to try to understand how valuable something is by trying to imagine myself without it.” Southwest Airlines

Additional reporting by Andrew Hill