“We are true Wels,” says Andrea, the owner of Trachten Feitinger, a family-owned business that has made and sold dirndls and lederhosen in the sleepy Upper Austrian city for more than 70 years. “But it is no longer possible to go out in the streets as an Austrian in the evening here and feel safe.”

A prosperous town of some 60,000 people, built around a spotless square of baroque and renaissance buildings, Wels seems far removed from the crime, social breakdown and economic inequality traditionally diagnosed as the cause of the rightwing popular ascendancy in Europe.

Just outside Andrea’s shop stands a traditional maypole, its ribbons drifting gently in the spring breeze. It has been put up in the square each May since the current mayor, a member of Austria’s far-right Freedom party, took control of the local government four years ago. Since 2017, the party has been the junior coalition partner in the national government.

As Austrian voters prepare to go to the polls in European parliamentary elections on Sunday, Wels will be a testing ground for the political future of the populist right, and its resilience.

After a week of dramatic political events the momentum behind the Freedom party’s remarkable successes of recent years is in question. Last Friday, a video of party leader Heinz-Christian Strache emerged, filmed in a luxury villa in Ibiza, in which he was seen offering lucrative government contracts to a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch.

The ensuing scandal led to Mr Strache resigning as Austria’s vice-chancellor under moderate conservative Sebastian Kurz, and the ousting of the entire Freedom party caucus of ministers from government.

Andrea and her husband Christian, whose family has run their traditional Austrian clothing shop on Wels' town square for more than 70 years © Valerie Hopkins

“I was shocked, very shocked,” Andrea said from her shop in Wels, surrounded by racks of tracht, the traditional jackets worn by Austrian men. “But this won’t change anything. They did a great job. They reduced taxes. They have made it better for jobs. Of course we are concerned, but the politics in themselves are not the scandal. There are going to be some errors but those are not the important things.”

On Monday, polls indicated support for the Freedom party had dropped 5 points to 18 per cent. But since Mr Strache’s emotional resignation, the party’s leadership has portrayed itself as a victim of an “illegal sting”, hoping that its base will remain loyal.

“Most of the voters of the FPO are convinced all politicians are corrupted,” said political analyst Anton Pelinka. Therefore, the video scandal “will be negative for the Freedom party but not decisively”. The sentiments which led to the Freedom party’s rise run deep, and it seems unlikely that the forces driving them will shift because of Mr Strache’s actions almost two years ago.

Wels, for most of Austria’s postwar history a town dominated by the centre-left Social Democratic party, has seen one of the most profound shifts in political allegiance towards the far-right in the entire country. The Freedom party’s anti-immigration message has resonated with many voters in the region, in which almost 30 per cent of the population was not born in Austria.

“For 60 years we had a socialist mayor in Wels, but this era is finished,” said Gunter Kalliauer, the town’s former archivist. The socialists had no ideas and nothing to promise people, he added, and now people felt under threat — even if they were not — thanks to the way the national debate and political rhetoric had shifted. “[People] here fear for their existence,” he said. “These politicians are telling them that their existence is being threatened — but it is imaginary . . . There is no open conflict [between communities] here.”

Across town at a café near the train station, Donald, a former railway worker, enjoying an afternoon beer, said immigrants in Wels did not work because they did not need to, thanks to generous handouts from the state. One of the last measures the Freedom party attempted to enact nationally before it was forced out of government was a cut in the hourly wage for migrants in Austria to €1.50, a decision that was reversed this week following an outcry.

“I voted FPO before and I will continue to vote for the FPO, including on Sunday,” said Donald, defiantly. “They are the most trustworthy of the parties and they are doing something about immigration.”

The Strache scandal has, nevertheless, hit any hopes the Freedom party might have had in winning round swing voters in time for the election.

“We thought that maybe the FPO has changed, especially by being in coalition, and that maybe even Strache has changed, by having a wife and a small child,” said Gabriele, a well-to-do, nominally left-leaning Welser who has little time for the Social Democratic party’s current leaders and believes Austria’s political mainstream is failing.

Turnout is likely to be the crucial factor for the Freedom party’s performance on Sunday. In Vienna, at the Viktor-Adler market in the tenth district, a bastion of the Freedom party’s support where it planned to host its final election rally, activists were conspicuously absent this week. A Green party volunteer handing out packets of gummy bears and flyers said he had not seen any FPO supporters since the scandal broke, pointing to a bar across the street ordinarily crammed with Mr Strache’s boisterous followers.

Across from the market, a group of middle-aged men sat on high stools at a working-class bar called IMPULS. “Right now the [Freedom party voters] are all being very quiet,” said the barman, Masoud. “But people will forget about the Ibiza moment, that I am sure . . . As soon as the FPO starts talking again about foreigners taking jobs.”

His customers were united in the conviction that “all politicians are corrupt”. They said the FPO would recover from the damage the video leak had dealt them by September, when Austria holds national elections.

If anything, the ejection of the Freedom party from Austria’s government may fire up its supporters. Its voter base was “pretty invigorated because they think this was harmful, done by evil forces”, said political analyst Thomas Hofer. “This kind of siege mentality always works with the Freedom party’s base.”

Freedom party supporter Wolfgang: '[The video] was criminally filmed and it’s an outrage that this could happen' © Valeria Hopkins

Wearing a cowboy hat and smoking a cigarillo, Wolfgang was one of the few unrepentant FPO supporters to be found in the Viktor-Adler market on a rainy Thursday afternoon. “I voted for the FPO and I will continue to vote for the FPO,” he said. “[The video] was criminally filmed and it’s an outrage that this could happen.”

Social tensions in Austria are still running high. If anything, the Strache scandal may have shown that, despite Mr Kurz’s attempts, they cannot be easily contained.