Daily briefing: The Comey show, Britain votes and the gilded glut

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz

James Comey, the ousted FBI chief, accused the White House of telling lies about him and the agency in gripping testimony to Congress that is likely to undermine Donald Trump and fuel the investigation into alleged collusion between his team and Russia. Mr Comey essentially laid out the case that Mr Trump obstructed justice. Here’s our liveblog of the event. Here’s a primer on obstruction of justice.

Mr Comey’s command performance could prove pivotal to the multiple inquiries into whether members of Mr Trump’s inner circle had improper contacts with Russia during last year’s presidential campaign. Here’s Ed Luce on how Mr Comey’s testimony put Mr Trump’s character on trial. Here are seven takeaways from the testimony. (FT, WaPo, NYT)

In the news

UK goes to the polls

Britain’s voters went to the polls on Thursday in a general election that Theresa May hopes will give her a much increased majority. But her lead — once insurmountable enough for Mrs May to call the snap election in the first place — has since shrunk drastically, after she ran a campaign that was as shoddy as Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn’s was well-run. Follow the FT’s live coverage of the night, beginning at 9pm BST, an hour before the first exit polls come out. Here’s a look at whether exit polls are actually reliable. (FT)

Iran offers Qatar support as Al Jazeera comes under attack

Tehran rallied to Qatar’s aid, offering the Gulf state the use of three of its ports to import supplies as its Arab neighbours seek to isolate the emirate. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, the TV network at the centre of the dispute, said that it was being hit by “systematic and continual hacking attempts”. (FT)

Alibaba’s bullish sales projection draws gasps The Chinese ecommerce giant is forecasting annual revenue growth of 45 to 49 per cent this year, a target that exceeds analysts’ estimates by 10 percentage points and elicited gasps of “wow” and loud clapping from investors at the group’s Hangzhou headquarters. (FT)

ECB rules out rate cut but confirms QE until year end

The European Central Bank took a first small step towards scaling back its ultra-loose policy when it said it would not cut its record-low interest rates any further, as it seeks to adjust to a surprisingly strong eurozone recovery. Meanwhile, the ECB said Banco Regular was the victim of the eurozone’s first large-scale bank run, which triggered the urgent need for regulators to intervene and engineer its rescue this week. (FT)

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi Oi Oi

With the latest GDP data, Australia marked the 103rd consecutive quarter — 25 years and nine months — without a recession. (NAR)

Bank of Amazon

The company is expanding its lending to small businesses in the US, the UK and Japan. The move is a sign of a broad shift of power away from the big bricks-and-mortar banks, which have pulled back from small-business lending under tougher post-crisis rules on capital. (FT)

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz. What city’s stock market holds the greatest litigation risk for Saudi Aramco’s IPO?

The day ahead

Bank of Russia head speaks

The governor, Elvira Nabiullina, who has steadfastly pursued a lower inflation policy, is due to speak before deputies in the State Duma in Moscow. (FT)

What we’re reading

The world’s biggest refugee settlement

In just eight months a patch of land in northern Uganda has filled with more than 1m people fleeing war in South Sudan. In contrast to other governments around the world, the Ugandan state has welcomed the refugees partly out of a sense of pan-Africanism and partly because it is a way of gaining both international money and recognition. (FT)

Inside Taliban territory

A reporter spends four days behind the front lines in Helmand province witnessing life under their control in this remarkable short documentary. (BBC)

The gilded glut

Developers in London, New York and other cities have a surplus of high-end flats on their hands as overseas buyers retreat. (FT)

The kids are alt-right Schoolchildren are quoting Donald Trump to bully classmates and teachers do not know what to do, this investigation of more than 50 reports shows. But if the president can say it, why can’t the kids? (BuzzFeed)

Lonely at work

It’s lonely at the bottom, as well as the top. Loneliness in the workplace is becoming recognised as a problem that affects business, taking its toll on productivity and often driving away workers. A growing body of research is coming up with ways of combating the problem. (FT)

Half a century of darkness

Fifty years after the Six-Day War, the Arab world has yet to recover from its comprehensive defeat by Israel. And the intellectualism that once lit up the region has been all but extinguished. Hisham Melhem’s comprehensive analysis explains why. (Foreign Policy)

Following the path of fake news How does fake news — for example propaganda from a parody Russian website — hit mainstream media outlets? Here’s one example, with a handy graphic. (NYT)

Video of the day

Chinese town saving faces

New technology from Baidu has reduced queueing times in Wuzhen, but the FT's Yuan Yang questions whether the convenience of facial recognition is worth the intrusion into personal freedom. (FT)