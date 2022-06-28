If you often feel underqualified and full of self-doubt at work, you may be suffering from imposter syndrome. But as host Isabel Berwick finds out in this episode, in some cases that may actually improve your performance. Isabel speaks to Sian Beilock, president of Columbia University’s Barnard College, a cognitive scientist who studies how people perform under stress, and Viv Groskop, author, comedian and host of the podcast 'How to Own the Room'. Sian unpicks the psychological aspects of imposter syndrome while Viv gives us advice on how to manage it and even make it work in your favour.

Want more?

Sian Beilock on how to banish self-doubt at work

https://www.ft.com/content/d154b5a0-287a-11e9-9222-7024d72222bc

… and on overcoming the ‘spotlight effect’

https://www.ft.com/content/5f5001aa-bde2-11e9-9381-78bab8a70848

Viv Groskop talks to the FT on how to overcome fear of public speaking

https://www.ft.com/content/ffb7b300-0441-11e9-99df-6183d3002ee1

Viv’s website https://vivgroskop.com/

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and

what’s coming next. One-click sign-up at www.ft.com/newsletters

We love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Renée Kaplan and Manuela Saragosa. Assistant producer is Persis Love. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. Produced by Novel.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.