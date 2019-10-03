A key short term lending market came under strain in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's attempt to unwind post-financial crisis intervention may have gone too far. The FT's Joe Rennison explains what has been going on in the repo market.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable
