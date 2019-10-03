Print this page

A key short term lending market came under strain in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's attempt to unwind post-financial crisis intervention may have gone too far. The FT's Joe Rennison explains what has been going on in the repo market. 


Further reading:

How the Federal Reserve could fix the repo market:

https://www.ft.com/content/33674380-e4f4-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc


Fed wrestles with role of regulation in repo squeeze:

https://www.ft.com/content/45a9c196-e231-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc


New York Fed rejects Wall St criticism of response to repo turmoil:

https://www.ft.com/content/c267a2f4-dd3e-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Behind The Money podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast