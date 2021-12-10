When Faiza Saeed took the helm as presiding partner of Cravath, Swaine & Moore in 2017, it was seen as the crowning achievement for a lawyer who had distinguished herself as one of a handful of elite boardroom whisperers.

Cravath had, for decades, represented the top of the New York establishment and was so influential that nearly all its rivals had replicated its values and customs.

Nearly five years later Saeed, the first woman and person of colour to lead Cravath, finds herself at the centre of a ferocious talent war.

A major M&A boom, driven by the private equity industry, has enriched top law firms and allowed rivals to tempt Saeed’s colleagues with jaw-dropping pay deals.

Earlier this week, Saeed and her Cravath colleagues abandoned the famed “pure lockstep” pay system it had pioneered, in which partners of the same rank are paid the same regardless of performance. She is now left to navigate what undoubtedly will become a more cut-throat environment both in and outside her own boardroom.

Saeed, who graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1991, is a fixture in New York boardrooms, known for the polished advice she gives to powerful clients in complex predicaments.

“She is a phenomenal lawyer,” said Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview Partners, a boutique investment bank and client. “She has great judgment . . . intellectual integrity, and she’s really agile in helping navigate very complicated situations.”

Talking to the Financial Times from New York, Saeed said: “The business is far bigger and more complex than it was when we adopted pure lockstep roughly 50 years ago, the partnership is threefold larger, we are close to $1bn in revenue and we operate in a much more competitive market . . .[The new system] adds an ability to reward extraordinary contribution.”

“I didn’t come in with a bias that I was going to change [lockstep],” she says. “But I was always willing to be open minded about it.”

Cravath partners are not poorly paid — they took home nearly $5m on average last year, according to the American Lawyer. The firm has just two offices and focuses mostly on M&A and general corporate litigation — while those snapping at its heels have expanded into seemingly every speciality.

Its most notable challenger is Kirkland & Ellis — the world’s highest-grossing law firm with revenues approaching $5bn — which has expanded aggressively partly by poaching partners and by forging close relationships with private equity. Kirkland partners took home more than $6m last year on average, according to AmLaw data, and its performance-driven pay more closely resembles the model of an investment bank.

Cravath’s ethos is poles apart. In the past, its partners almost never defected to other large law firms and were seen as having a lucrative job for life.

Two former Cravath lawyers described the firm as a “farm team”, where law trainees could get excellent training and move elsewhere. “Cravath is five steps behind the market now,” lamented one.

In 2016, deals superstar Scott Barshay abandoned ship for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison for a deal worth $10m a year. People with knowledge of the details said he generated some $100m a year in revenues for Cravath. In 2018, Kirkland lured elite litigator Sandra Goldstein.

Perhaps more problematic have been the departures of multiple junior partners, including some mentored by Saeed herself.

This was one factor in the change, people close to the decision said. The new model will incorporate individual performance, as well as taking account of seniority.

High-profile antitrust lawyer Christine Varney was one of the people pushing for change. She told the FT: “You don’t want a compensation system that ties one hand behind your back but you do have to make sure it . . . preserves the atmosphere that we have at Cravath.”

The move — agreed over a series of weekly partner lunches — has been seen as the right step, according to partners. Saeed herself said her “willingness to make judgments and carry them through” defines her leadership style.

Under her stewardship Cravath — which has offices in Manhattan and London — generated record revenues of more than $824m last year according to AmLaw. Saeed herself advised Disney in its $85bn acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, a longtime client, said: “She’s an extraordinary attorney . . .[The lockstep decision] demonstrates her bravery as a leader . . . Sometimes you have to make change . . . but she’s done it in a way that’s brought all of her partners along with her.”

Saeed, who is of Pakistani descent, remains one of a handful of women in the male-dominated world of M&A and corporate law. She said: “I was a molecular biology major in college and then I chose to be an M&A adviser on Wall Street, so career-wise I’ve been accustomed to being one of a few women in those settings.”

She does not believe the new pay model will threaten Cravath’s culture.

“If someone is motivated purely by money, they’re not a fit for us,” she said. “It’s a fool’s errand to chase that because we don’t have an ‘eat what you kill model’ and we don’t want it . . . You want to be competitive but the people who chase the last dollar don’t fit with us.”













