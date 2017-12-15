News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

British prime minister Theresa May went to Brussels for a European summit within hours of her first big legislative defeat at home when pro-European Conservatives backed a move insisting that the UK parliament have a full vote on any Brexit deal before it can be implemented. The FT's Jim Brunsden and George Parker report from Brussels on how she was received by other European leaders and what happens next in the Brexit negotiations.

