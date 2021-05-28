Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The market for special purpose acquisition companies has become an unexpected casualty of the Archegos Capital Management scandal, and the activist investors who won a stunning proxy battle against ExxonMobil this week said the supermajor would need to cut oil production. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Market, explains why European stocks are rallying while US equities lose some steam.





Archegos fallout hits market for blank cheque companies

https://www.ft.com/content/ee15fbca-8ef7-4b6f-bb87-30378805dd29





Hedge fund that beat ExxonMobil says it will have to cut oil output

https://www.ft.com/content/52645b30-c378-49e3-8609-4f537284889a





Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

https://www.ft.com/content/159bbd29-7bb7-448f-9603-c42a57c90ea3?

