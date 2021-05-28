The market for special purpose acquisition companies has become an unexpected casualty of the Archegos Capital Management scandal, and the activist investors who won a stunning proxy battle against ExxonMobil this week said the supermajor would need to cut oil production. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Market, explains why European stocks are rallying while US equities lose some steam.
Archegos fallout hits market for blank cheque companies
https://www.ft.com/content/ee15fbca-8ef7-4b6f-bb87-30378805dd29
Hedge fund that beat ExxonMobil says it will have to cut oil output
https://www.ft.com/content/52645b30-c378-49e3-8609-4f537284889a
Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds
https://www.ft.com/content/159bbd29-7bb7-448f-9603-c42a57c90ea3?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published