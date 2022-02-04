This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: Facebook’s fall hits markets

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Friday, February 4th. And this is your FT News Briefing.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Amazon raised the price of a Prime subscription. Customers might be annoyed but investors are thrilled. The Beijing Olympics kick off today and so does the pressure on corporate sponsors. And Russia warned them not to, but the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey just signed some new defence deals. Plus, as always, we’ll wrap up the week in markets with Katie Martin. I’m Marc Filippino, and here’s the news you need to start your day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Amazon’s share price skyrocketed more than 17 1/2 per cent yesterday in after-hours trading. This happened while the company was reporting quarterly earnings and announced that it will jack up the price of its Prime membership by 20 bucks to $139. Amazon said this was in response to, in part, higher wages and transportation costs. It also forecast lower than expected sales for this quarter that wouldn’t beat Wall Street’s expectations.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

So Amazon’s earnings and its shares pop, that was after trading ended on Thursday and after a bloodbath in US stocks during the regular trading session. Big indices had their worst day in nearly a year, and one reason for that was because Facebook’s parent company Meta reported disappointing earnings, and the plunge in its share price reverberated throughout the rest of the market. Here’s the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin.

Katie Martin

You know, some of these tech stocks now are so huge. If they get a sniffle, then the whole market gets a cold. There are some real monsters out there, and people who worry about market concentration have been saying this for, I don’t know, four or five years, and everybody has gleefully ignored them because the line is going up. And all of a sudden it’s like, oh, maybe we do actually need to worry about this. This whole period where markets only go up because the Fed is always there and all the other central banks are always there, and they will pick up the pieces. Not any more.

Marc Filippino

Right, exactly. And speaking of central banks, both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank met this week. They met yesterday. The BoE raised interest rates, but the ECB was, you know, its normal, cautious self, right? It did, though, give out some noteworthy signals.

Katie Martin

Yes. So it looks like the European Central Bank was being nice and boring, you know, keeping rates unchanged. But details of what central bankers say really matter. And ECB President Christine Lagarde refused to rule out a rise in rates this year. This has really sent a rocket into European bond markets. There’s this growing sense that central banks have found themselves, you know, behind the curve. Inflation has absolutely run away. They’ve been far too cautious in dealing with it. And now all of a sudden, all of this forward guidance they gave that, don’t worry, we’re very unlikely to do anything on interest rates this year, is totally out of the window, and they might have to really scramble to catch up.

Marc Filippino

Meanwhile, the Bank of England raised interest rates, and for those of you keeping score at home, that’s back-to-back interest rate rises for the BoE. But that isn’t even the most interesting part of it, right?

Katie Martin

Yeah. So it has got a little bit of a head start. You know, it’s another rise in interest rates to 0.5 per cent. It’s not very often that you see these back to back rate rises. Here’s the interesting thing about the Bank of England, it was a split decision. So there are nine people on the rate-setting committee, and this decision was split five-four. But that sizeable minority, they didn’t want to sit on their hands and not raise rates at all. They wanted a bigger raise. Bear in mind, this came the same day the Brits were told that their energy bills were going to rise by, on average, £700 per household per year. That’s a chunk of change. So this all links back in to the cost of living crisis, for want of a better word, that a lot of people in the UK and around the world are facing. It all just adds to the sense that policymakers are struggling to put the inflationary toothpaste back in the tube.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Kyiv yesterday. He met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to deepen the two countries’ relationship. Despite warnings from Moscow, the two signed trade and defence deals. In particular, they agreed to jointly produce drones in Ukraine. The FT’s Laura Pitel says the trade ties between the two countries are already quite strong.

Laura Pitel

Turkish businesses, especially construction firms, have quite a lot of interest in Ukraine. Tourism is strong in both directions, but particularly there’s a lot of Ukrainians who come to Turkey, who flock to the coast for a bit of sunshine in the summer. In recent years, there’s been very strong defence co-operation. And bilateral trade was around $7bn last year, which is not huge compared to Turkey’s trade with some other countries. But it’s not nothing and it’s growing

Marc Filippino

Laura, Turkey has already been supplying Ukraine with lethal armed drones. Why is Turkey selling these drones to Ukraine?

Laura Pitel

Well, Turkey’s been trying to supply everybody with armed drones, to be honest, because they’ve got this very high-profile, effective and quite cost-effective armed drone called the TB2. The drones are actually seen as pretty good. Turkey has used them both in Turkey against Kurdish militants on its own soil, also in Syria and Libya, and then supplied it to its allies in conflicts further afield. Ukraine has struggled to get its hands on armed drones, but Turkey has been very happy to sell them to them. It became a bit of a flashpoint in October last year, when one of them was used to strike a piece of artillery belonging to Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, and the Kremlin responded very angrily. But Ukraine is very happy to have these.

Marc Filippino

Isn’t this kind of risky for Turkey?

Laura Pitel

Definitely. I mean, Erdogan is kind of pitching himself as a mediator, as somebody who has close ties with both Putin and Zelensky and could maybe help to cool tensions in this crisis. Kyiv is seeing this as a show of support, and I think it’s being watched closely in Moscow. Turkey has a lot of areas of dependence on Russia so half of its natural gas comes from Russia. Russian tourists are hugely important to Turkish tourism market, but in the eyes of Nato, the US and other Nato members are actually pretty pleased about the support that Turkey is giving for Ukraine. So in some regards, it’s a chance for Turkey to repair its ties with the west a little bit after a pretty rocky few years.

Marc Filippino

Laura Patel is the FT’s Turkey correspondent.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

The Beijing Winter Olympics officially kick off today. It’s a huge moment for China and for global corporations who sponsor the games. But many companies are facing pressure to acknowledge Beijing’s persecution of its weaker Muslim population. The FT reached out to all of the top sponsors for a response that includes Coca-Cola, Toyota and Airbnb. The FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson said they really didn’t want to talk about it.

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson

Their discomfort is clear to see, not just in terms of how they’re responding to questions from a few journalists but in terms of the near silence we’ve seen from most of these brands in advertising. The fact that they are sponsors of these games. Typically at this point, you know, in the build up to Olympic Games, you would already be exhausted from the bombardment of Olympic-themed ads from Coke or P&G or any of these other brands. In practise, we’ve had almost nothing on US TV, on US billboards or other outlets, and I think that is because they realise this is a very difficult issue to navigate with their consumers.

Marc Filippino

Yeah, Edge, now that you mentioned it, I haven’t seen many Olympic-themed commercials, at least not the way that I used to. Are companies just then keeping their heads down until the Games are over?

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson

That was very much the view of some of the academics we spoke to who studied the way the companies use the Olympic Games for years. We spoke to one sports management professor who said they’re just trying to hang on and get through these Games. I think, even so, it is extraordinary when you think of the ten, sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars that companies pay to sponsor the games, that they’re going to get very little direct return on that investment in terms of being able to go to the board and say, look, we ran these, this ad campaign. It drove this spike in sales or whatever. So there is that anxiety. There’s also the anxiety of what happens if one of the athletes they sponsor makes a political statement from the podium. That is one of the great imponderables to watch over the next couple of weeks.

Marc Filippino

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson is the FT’s US business editor.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily for FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back next week for the latest business news. The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and me, Marc Filippino. Our editor is Jess Smith. We had help this week from Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio, and our theme song is by Metaphor Music.

This transcript has been automatically generated. If by any chance there is an error please send the details for a correction to: typo@ft.com. We will do our best to make the amendment as soon as possible.



