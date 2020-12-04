Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hanes has warned Poland and Hungary that Brussels could cut them out of its recovery fund, British officials accused France of making new Brexit demands at the eleventh hour on Thursday, and Boeing clinched its first firm order for the 737 Max since the aircraft was grounded 20 months ago. Plus, the FT’s global financial correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains what has been fuelling the rally in global equities and whether it can be stopped.





Brussels warns Poland and Hungary they cannot stop EU recovery fund

ft.com/content/50d9731d-c5cd-4fa7-9626-7a0f2f2d62d8





Tough Macron stance leaves Brexit deal hanging in balance

ft.com/content/7a679982-abef-4f9a-8a55-e06588e7b770





Boeing clinches first firm order for 737 Max since aircraft’s grounding

https://www.ft.com/content/2c32696e-56fc-43a5-b3d4-49daa169bcbd





The ‘everything rally’: vaccines prompt wave of market exuberance

ft.com/content/d785632d-d9a0-45ae-ae57-7b98bb2fb8d6

