FT daily briefing: Barclays fraud charges, Ford picks China and Brexit dating scene

The UK authorities have brought the first criminal charges to be filed against a bank and ‎its former top team related to activities during the financial crisis. Barclays, its former chief executive and three of its other ex-senior executives have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation. The men face jail sentences of up to 10 years if found guilty. The charges relate to side-deals struck with Qatar during emergency cash calls to stave off a government bailout at the height of the crisis. Here’s an explainer of the case.

Here’s a look at the five-year investigation — codenamed: Cadmium — which is the most serious of a number of lingering probes over the bank’s behaviour dating back nearly a decade. Here’s a look at the four former Barclays executives — including chief executive John Varley — who are charged in the case. (FT, Guardian)

In the news

Oil bears down

Crude has entered a new bear market, with prices falling to their lowest levels this year as rising supplies threaten to derail the efforts of some of the world’s biggest producers to bring an end to a three-year glut. Russia, it seems, isn’t too worried about the slump: Moscow sold more than $3bn in sovereign debt on Tuesday. (FT)



Is Shinzo Abe’s grip on power slipping?

The Japanese prime minister and his ruling party are seeing their once firm grip on power grow tenuous as the cabinet's approval rating wilts amid a swirling school scandal and a tough Tokyo assembly race looms ahead. (NAR)

Ford chooses China over Mexico (and the US)

Despite Donald Trump’s tough talk, the US carmaker announced plans to make its next-generation small car for US consumers in China rather than Mexico — where it cancelled plans for a factory last year after stiff opposition from the US president. (NYT)

Bank of England holds fast

In a major speech to London’s financial grandees, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said “now is not yet the time” to tighten monetary policy. He listed mixed signals on consumer spending and business investment, subdued domestic inflationary pressures and anaemic wage growth as reasons to hold off from reducing the extraordinary stimulus measures the Bank launched last August. His remarks prompted the British pound to tumble. (FT)

Angela Merkel warms to EU common budget

The German chancellor says she is open to the idea of giving the eurozone a single finance minister and a common budget, offering conditional support to one of French President Emmanuel Macron’s signature policies. Meanwhile, the head of the Germany’s leading industry group warned that Brexit is “the greatest political risk” facing the country’s foreign trade and investment. (FT)

US student dies after release from North Korea

Otto Warmbier, the American college student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months before being returned to the US in a coma, has died a week after he was released by Pyongyang. Donald Trump made North Korea his top foreign policy priority after entering office on warnings over the country’s progress on nuclear-armed missiles. (FT, Atlantic)

We may not be alone

Nasa's Kepler space telescope has revealed 10 Earth-like planets, which may be about the same size and temperature as Earth, boosting their chances of hosting life. (Guardian)

The day ahead

The outlook from parliament

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May sets out her legislative programme in a delayed Queen’s Speech, even though her Conservative party is still locked in complex talks with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party on a post-election deal. The mammoth task of Brexit negotiations is likely to dominate the speech. (FT)

What we’re reading

Why soyabeans are the global crop of the century

Farmers in the US and Brazil are in a race to meet demand for livestock feed as meat consumption in China soars. (FT)

Prising open Khazakhstan

Wedged between Russia and China, larger than western Europe but with roughly the same population as the Netherlands, Khazakhstan has been closely watched as a barometer for central Asia, where fears of instability abound and natural resource wealth has bred both oligarchs and corruption. Can its statist economy be privatised? (FT)

How did Argentina pull of a 100-year bond sale?

The country became only the second Latin American country to pull off the so-called “century bond” — but how did Argentina, long out of the capital markets and in the economic doldrums, pull it off? We offer an explainer. (FT)

Love in a time of uncertainty

The consequences of Britain’s departure from the EU remain a hotly debated topic. But one area has been shamefully neglected — the impact of Brexit on the international dating scene. Politics, it seems, has moved higher up the list of priorities for singletons. (FT)

Electronic battleground in the Middle East

The Arab uprisings of 2011 were boosted by an unprecedented use of social media but since then, less benign actors have taken control of the online narrative. Brian Whitacker looks at how the temporary suspension of al-Jazeera’s Twitter feed last week is the latest example of how political battles in the Middle East are increasingly being fought via the internet. (Medium)

Did cats domesticate themselves?

Cats really do know their own mind. DNA analysis suggests that cats lived for thousands of years alongside humans before they were domesticated, likely following the rodents that were attracted to the crops and other agricultural byproducts produced by human civilisation. Even today, their genes have changed little from those of wildcats. (Nat Geo)

Video of the day

FT View: Brexit rethink required

Rob Armstrong gives the FT’s view on how Britain needs a political reconfiguration in order to manage Brexit. (FT)