The hacker group blamed for the ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline insisted it only wanted to make money and did not want to cause problems for society, tech stocks tumbled on Monday as investors braced for further signs of inflation, and Vice Media is joining the streaming gold rush. Plus, the FT’s management editor, Andrew Hill, explains why businesses in the UK’s services sector trying to operate in Europe are encountering post-Brexit challenges.





