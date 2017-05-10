Mario Longhi steps down as US Steel chief

Mario Longhi has stepped down as US Steel’s chief executive and plans to retire from the company’s board at the end of next month.

Mr Longhi, who had been the company’s chief executive since 2013, will be replaced by David Burritt, US Steel’s chief operating officer.

“Mario played a key role in driving the company’s transformation, including the successful implementation of The Carnegie Way,” said chairman David Sutherland. “His impact was felt across our company and the steel industry through his efforts in Washington, D.C., to combat unfair trade and create a level playing field.”

Shares were little changed in extended trading.