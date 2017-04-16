Erdogan realises decade-long dream of power

For a triumphant Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the victory in Sunday’s hard-fought referendum — albeit close — is more than an electoral endorsement of his status as Turkey’s most powerful man.

It is the culmination of a decade-long effort, often propelled solely by his ambition, to tame the country’s institutions into obedience through his own steadily increasing gains at the ballot box.

With the military back in its barracks after a failed coup last year and the infiltration of the bureaucracy by followers of an exiled cleric being slowly dismantled, Sunday’s victory delivers Mr Erdogan an enfeebled parliament and not one rival to his vast new executive powers.

He will immediately resume leadership of the Justice and Development party, abandoning the fig leaf of impartiality that the current constitution requires of him, and by 2019 have greater immunity from prosecution, choose judges and decide budgets, while appointing his own vice-presidents and have the choice of dissolving parliament.

But the narrowness of his victory — he had publicly hoped for as much as 60 per cent of the population to back him — exposes the polarisation in Turkey. The country remains as divided as when he won the presidency — just over half the population supports him, with the other half resigned to futile opposition. The AKP failed to get as many Yes votes as it had expected, said Veysi Kaynak, the deputy prime minister.

The closeness of the vote provides a rare opportunity for the country’s opposition, especially with the three largest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, rejecting Mr Erdogan’s referendum. It was the first time he has lost an election in Istanbul, Turkey’s economic and cultural powerhouse, since 2002.

It also opens an opportunity for both the secular opposition and the rebel wing of the nationalist opposition party, which dented Mr Erdogan’s hopes of a 55-60 per cent mandate. Calls for recounts were mounting, also robbing him of some of the legitimacy he had sought for his pursuit of greater powers.

“It’s a win for Erdogan but also a loss, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research programme at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “He did not win by the margin he said he could win by. I am not holding my breath for the results to be overturned but the question is whether, when the final tally comes out, the difference is a few hundred thousand votes — will the No campaign simply accept that? That opens up a period of instability.”

The constitution this referendum amends was endorsed with more than 90 per cent of the national vote in 1982 following a military coup in 1980. Mr Erdogan won Sunday’s vote with just over 51 per cent.

In parts of Istanbul, protesters gathered to show their disapproval of the results but it remains unclear how large or effective those protests are.

But a victory it is. It immediately means a challenge for the opposition — from the Republican People’s party, or CHP, to the rebel factions of the nationalist movement — and in time, abolishes the post of prime minister, currently occupied by a handpicked ally, Binali Yildirim, after Mr Erdogan dethroned a more independent-minded predecessor.

It is exactly what Mr Erdogan promised his voters: rule by one man, unfettered by political infighting, coalition governments and rival power bases. He sold it as freedom from the past and has promised a resurgent Turkey with a stronger economy, more security and the political means to resolve crises.

But few expect Mr Erdogan to transform his pugnacious style of governing to meet the compromises that could repair a frayed relationship with Europe, the US or even his own Turkish colleagues.

Mr Erdogan, in his late-night victory speech, said he would back a return of the death penalty, an act that would immediately end accession talks with the EU.

“Turkey’s western orientation is finished,” said David L Phillips of the Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University and an ex-senior adviser to the US state department. “There’s nothing to suggest that Erdogan will suddenly be more conciliatory. There’s little hope that the HDP [a pro-Kurdish political party that opposed the referendum] members of parliament will be released. The security operations in the south-east will continue and the round-up of Gulenists [blamed for the failed coup] will continue.”

Mr Erdogan’s aides say the president intends to continue the state of emergency that has helped deliver this narrow victory. The AKP, meanwhile, will soon start preparations for elections in 2019 that will activate the amendments passed on Sunday. Mr Erdogan declared a date for that vote — November 2019 — in his speech after the results, signalling that he does not intend to seek early elections before then.

At the same time, Mr Erdogan has hinted at more referendums, each designed to fire up his base: the one on the restoration of the death penalty, and another on whether to continue Turkey’s long-running, but now dormant, quest to join the EU trading bloc.

“Yes wins, but prepare for war,” tweeted Cem Kucuk, a journalist close to the government.

The Republican People’s party has said it intends to challenge in law as many as 60 per cent of the ballot boxes, citing a last-minute decision by the Supreme Election Council to allow ballots without an official stamp to be used under limited circumstances.

