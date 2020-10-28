Peter Wells in New York

Texas reported its biggest one-day jump in deaths in a week on Wednesday, with hospitalisations climbing again and to their highest level in almost two and a half months.

The state's health department attributed a further 105 fatalities to coronavirus, up from 81 and compared with 114 on Wednesday last week.

A further 5,175 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, down from a two-month high on Tuesday of 7,055 and compared with 4,991 on Wednesday last week.

Texas continues to add older cases stemming from backlogs of tests at commercial laboratories to its statewide total, although these are excluded from the daily figures. There were 452 such historical cases, revealed by authorities this afternoon, from six counties, including 239 from the region around El Paso and 175 from the area around Houston.

Hospitalisations rose to 5,650 from 5,512 yesterday and to the highest level since August 19.