Texas Covid deaths jump by the most in a week
Peter Wells in New York
Texas reported its biggest one-day jump in deaths in a week on Wednesday, with hospitalisations climbing again and to their highest level in almost two and a half months.
The state's health department attributed a further 105 fatalities to coronavirus, up from 81 and compared with 114 on Wednesday last week.
A further 5,175 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, down from a two-month high on Tuesday of 7,055 and compared with 4,991 on Wednesday last week.
Texas continues to add older cases stemming from backlogs of tests at commercial laboratories to its statewide total, although these are excluded from the daily figures. There were 452 such historical cases, revealed by authorities this afternoon, from six counties, including 239 from the region around El Paso and 175 from the area around Houston.
Hospitalisations rose to 5,650 from 5,512 yesterday and to the highest level since August 19.
Fitch cuts Chicago's outlook to 'negative' citing pandemic hit
Colby Smith in New York
Fitch Ratings revised down its outlook for Chicago, citing concerns about the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the city's ability to narrow its budget shortfall.
On Wednesday, the ratings agency lowered its outlook for Illinois's largest city to "negative" from "stable", but affirmed its BBB- rating, which is one notch above junk territory.
"Economic implications of the pandemic and related public health measures remain significant for Chicago as is the case across many high-density U.S. cities," said Fitch. "The pandemic and related public health measures have significantly affected the city's economy, which had posted relatively modest job growth relative to the U.S. in the years preceding the outbreak."
Fitch raised specific concerns about Chicago's "significant" budget gap, which swelled to $798m during the 2020 fiscal year. While the city has considered raising property taxes and additional personnel reductions, among other measures, the ratings agency flagged "execution risk" in achieving a more balanced budget.
"The effectiveness of recurring budget measures is critical to the rating outlook and the city's prospects for returning to structural balance in the post-pandemic period," Fitch said.
It is not the first time Chicago has faced scrutiny over its financial standing. In 2015, Moody's stripped the city of its investment grade rating due to its pension plan deficit. Illinois more broadly has also struggled. In June, it became the first state to tap the Federal Reserve's municipal lending facility, which was rolled out after strains emerged in the $4tn market used by governments and public organisations to raise funds.
Gilead scores $900m sales bump from its Covid drug in third quarter
Hannah Kuchler in New York
Gilead generated almost $900m from sales of its Covid-19 drug in the third quarter, helping the biotech company beat expectations despite the pandemic weighing on sales of key products for HIV and Hepatitis C.
Remdesivir — now known by its brand name Veklury — generated $873m in sales, predominately in the US, where it became the first drug to receive full regulatory approval as a treatment for Covid-19 last week.
Gilead has been substantially expanding manufacturing capacity of the drug and is now signing deals with governments of other countries. But it warned that there was “significant volatility and uncertainty” around remdesivir sales in the pandemic environment.
Shares in Gilead rose 0.4 per cent to $58.95 in after hours trading in New York, even though the company reduced full forecasts to the lower end of its previous guidance. Gilead now expects product sales of between $23bn and $23.5bn, compared with a projection in July of between $23bn and $25bn. It predicts adjusted earnings of between $6.25 and $6.60 a share, rather than $6.25 to $7.65.
In the third quarter, Gilead reported revenue of $6.6bn, up 17 per cent year-on-year, and higher than the consensus forecast for $6.4bn. Diluted adjusted earnings per share soared 29 per cent to $2.11, higher than the average analyst estimate for $1.95. Net income was $360m.
News you might have missed
Illinois reported its second-biggest one-day jump in coronavirus infections on Wednesday. A further 6,110 people tested positive over 24 hours, up from 4,000 on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a one-month nationwide lockdown to try to curb a rapid rise in infections that threatens to overwhelm intensive care units.
The county of Nottinghamshire is set to enter England’s toughest “tier 3” restrictions at midnight on Thursday night as infection rates continued to rise.
California reported a daily rise in coronavirus cases and fatalities above recent averages on Wednesday. A further 4,515 people tested positive over 24 hours, up from 3,188 on Tuesday.
Florida is closing in on the 800,000 confirmed-case mark after reporting more than 4,000 new cases on Wednesday.
New York became the fourth US state to confirm 500,000 infections, with a tick-up in cases over the past month helping accelerate its path toward the half-million threshold.
Mexico’s state oil company Pemex made it back into the black in the third quarter. With production nudging 1.7m barrels per day in September, it was on the road to increased output after 14 years of declines.
Germany's federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday to shut down parts of the economy and toughen restrictions on social contact, in a bid to stem a record rise in infection rates.
Italy reported a daily record increase of 24,991 cases in a rapidly spreading second wave.
Switzerland’s government agreed to limited new restrictions to public life on Wednesday – including mask-wearing outdoors – but ruled out harsher restrictions, including a lockdown.
Oil prices came under pressure after reports showed US inventories last week grew by a greater level than expected, adding to fears over demand. Crude stocks rose by 4.3m barrels in the week to October 23.
Canada's central bank has lowered its predictions for economic growth next year. The Bank of Canada projected real gross domestic product to expand 4.2 per cent, from the 5.1 per cent it modelled in July.
Spending on Mastercard’s payments network returned to growth in the third quarter, signalling a tentative recovery from the worst of the Covid-19 crisis. Spending volume rose 1 per cent from the year before after falling 10 per cent in the second quarter.
GlaxoSmithKline said overall vaccinations have returned to pre-pandemic levels, after warning this summer that a prolonged slump in uptake could hit earnings.
Boeing is planning additional lay-offs and voluntary departures to shrink its workforce nearly 19 per cent by the end of next year.
Brussels has unveiled plans to improve EU-wide coronavirus testing and tracing as part of a package of measures triggered by alarm at the pandemic’s resurgence in Europe.
United Parcel Service’s quarterly profit increased nearly 12 per cent during a surge in home deliveries, as more consumers shopped online during the coronavirus pandemic.
