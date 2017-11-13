Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Ministers from 11 countries agreed over the weekend to push ahead with the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the US, which pulled out of the trade pact in January.

It’s not over yet. But that’s a big step. The US was the largest economy in the TPP. Access to its market was the major reason other countries were willing to sign on to strict rules on things such as intellectual property and the digital economy that benefited the US and that Washington set as the cost to entry.

The agreement, as is often the case in the trade world, came with plenty of late drama and an announcement was delayed by 24 hours. But what may be most remarkable — given the US’s absence from the table — is how much of the original deal struck in October 2015 has stuck.

The original text of the TPP includes 29 chapters, myriad annexes and 5,000-plus pages all told. But the countries that have signed on agreed to “suspend” just 20 items, which in some cases amounted to deleting half a sentence.

Here’s a quick guide to what they changed, what they didn’t and what comes next:

What they changed

The name: At Canada’s request the TPP has formally become the CPTPP, or the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. (Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has been promising to pursue a “progressive” trade agenda.)

The chapter on intellectual property saw the most changes (11 of the 20 amendments overall). A copyright extension to 70 years after an author or artist’s death was suspended. So too were special protections for biologics, a new class of pharmaceuticals. A ban on TPP countries allowing the manufacture of set-top boxes that decode encrypted cable or satellite signals was also dropped.

A controversial investor-state dispute settlement system remains in the TPP, but the 11 remaining countries reduced its scope by removing references to “investment agreements” and “investment authorisation”.

A requirement that TPP countries set up special customs desks to expedite shipments by express couriers such as DHL and Federal Express is gone.

What they didn’t

Anything to do with tariffs and market access. Once it goes into effect, tariffs will drop to zero on 95 per cent of goods traded inside the TPP bloc.

Pretty much anything to do with the digital economy. The new TPP, importantly, is set to become the first trade agreement in the world to require member countries to allow the free flow of data across their borders. It also bans countries from requiring companies to house data locally.

Rules for state-owned enterprises, which were included in the TPP to set a standard that China, with its vast SOE sector, might have to abide by one day.

Labor and environment rules. The only change made to the environment chapter was the removal of the words “or another applicable law” and a related footnote in a section having to do with the trade in endangered species.

What comes next

More negotiating. Brunei, Canada, Malaysia and Vietnam all have issues outstanding. But there are only four that have to do directly with the text. Both Malaysia and Brunei, according to negotiators, are looking for separate changes that would give them more time to adapt to TPP rules that apply to their big state-owned resource companies. Vietnam wants more time also to adopt new laws, making it easier for workers to create unions before being subject to trade sanctions, as the TPP allows. Canada, meanwhile, is looking to expand its “cultural exception”, which allows it to protect its cultural industries and set rules requiring broadcasters to use local content, for example. The issue is particularly sensitive in Mr Trudeau’s francophone home province of Quebec.

A stand-off between Canada and Japan over auto rules. The TPP’s “rules of origin” require a lower percentage of parts to be made within the bloc for cars to be granted duty-free status than those in the North American Free Trade Agreement. That’s an issue on three fronts. Canada’s auto parts industry has a powerful voice. Japan’s auto industry relies on supply chains that stretch into non-TPP countries such as Thailand. And Canada is engaged in a renegotiation of Nafta in which the US is insisting on even higher requirements for local content.

Eventually, signatures, ratification and entry into force. Negotiators have set the goal of signing the new pact in the first quarter of 2018. All 11 countries will have to ratify the revised TPP, although parliaments in Japan and New Zealand had already approved the old TPP. Once six countries ratify the deal, it will go into force.

