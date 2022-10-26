Alphabet reported an unexpectedly severe slowdown in its core search ads business, and the European Central Bank is going to start talks on shrinking its balance sheet. Plus, the FT’s Stefania Palma explains which US Supreme Court cases could have a major impact on businesses.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Alphabet shares knocked by sluggish revenue growth

Solid cloud demand helps Microsoft offset PC market weakness

ECB to start talks on shrinking balance sheet amid bond market turmoil

FT Live event: Xi after the People’s Congress

