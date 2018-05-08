When China launched its long-awaited crude contract in March, it highlighted an ambition to exert clout over the price of barrels sold into Asia but also the trillions of dollars of oil futures traded globally each year.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate benchmarks — both denominated in dollars — underpinned by barrels from Europe and the US, dominate the oil trade. But the new renminbi — or yuan — contract has raised the prospect of a rival to the petrodollar.

As the world’s largest buyer of crude, China wants to control its import prices. But its ultimate goal is to shift more of the world’s oil transactions into renminbi to boost the currency’s influence on global trade.

A so-called petroyuan is a faraway prospect, but the contract could well become a regional benchmark that better reflects the heavier crude grades consumed in Asia rather than the lighter varieties which are the basis for Brent and WTI. It would also wrest influence over pricing from big exporters in the Middle East.

But as China’s decade-long push from a price-taker to a price-maker gets under way, it faces an uphill struggle. Established crude contracts have substantial physical trading volumes, consistent quality and quantity of supply underpinning the contract, as well as recognition by the market of the authenticity of the crude. They also fulfil a commercial need for those seeking to avoid risks through hedging, say Citigroup analysts Tracy Liao, Edward Morse and Anthony Yuen.

“Success of the crude contract requires participation by a broad range of producing and refining companies that engage in hedging and can provide or take physical delivery as settlement,” they argued in a recent Oxford Institute for Energy Studies paper.

While Chinese state-owned refiners, traders and retail investors are actively participating, foreigners — after some symbolic opening-day trades by big commodities houses — are waiting and watching.

Market participants say one big deterrent is Beijing’s tendency to impose currency controls and intervene in stock markets. In the event of big price swings and heightened speculative activity, the government might intervene in the nascent market.

While the renminbi-dominated futures allows Chinese buyers to avoid exchange-rate risk, foreign investors have expressed anxiety about a regulatory backlash if they were to remit large sums.

There are questions too about the seven grades of crude deliverable against the contract. They include those from countries such as Qatar and Iraq yet exclude some of China’s biggest suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Other deterrents to its wider take-up by those outside China are daily limits on price movements, restricted hours of trading and closure during Chinese public holidays.

It is early days, and the legal and regulatory framework is still being developed. But should foreign investors stay away longer term, their absence could hinder China’s push to become a big pricing hub, let alone price-setter for the world.