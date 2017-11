Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Kathryn McGuinness, policy chair of the Corporation of London, tells Patrick Jenkins, the FT's financial editor, about her recent visit to Wall Street, where she found mounting concerns about Brexit and the regulatory uncertainty that shows no sign of being resolved. Music by Kevin MacLeod

