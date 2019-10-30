London’s economy grew rapidly last year while Yorkshire contracted, official figures showed on Wednesday, underlining the stark regional differences the Conservatives face as they target Labour-held, Leave-voting seats in “left behind” areas in the general election.

The output of Yorkshire and the Humber declined 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period a year earlier, while London’s economy boomed 4.2 per cent.

Other poorly performing regions included the east of England, where quarter-on-quarter growth was just 0.3 per cent, while the south west also registered growth that was far below average.

“When we look at the headline figures, the generalisation of the north-south divide is there,” Robert Kent-Smith of the Office for National Statistics said, although he warned that outliers variations within regions meant statistics should be treated with caution.

The wide divergence in economic performance last year in the latest figures from the ONS could cause a headache for the governing Conservative party.

Tory strategists plan to target voters in traditional Labour areas who voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum, such as Wakefield in Yorkshire.

But Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics, said Conservative politicians would need to work hard to persuade voters from areas suffering economic decline after 10 years of Conservative government.

“They’re going to have to come up, in very short order, with policies that convince people things will be different — that paint a convincing picture of a better economy, with higher employment and better paid, high skilled jobs,” he said.

Economic inequality has also altered regional public spending because local authorities in economically depressed areas are less able to raise money through taxes.

Adrian Harvey, head researcher at the New Local Government Network think-tank, said the impact from this vicious circle would have a greater effect on voter priorities than economic data.

“People won’t notice that they’ve seen a decline in GDP but they will notice if local hospitals have closed,” Mr Harvey said.

This is only the second time the ONS has published regional statistics on quarterly GDP growth, but Mr Kent-Smith said the snapshot numbers were indicative of a longer-term trend.