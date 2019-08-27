A few stocks deserve a place in Lombard’s Keep Calm and Carry On Index of companies. Bunzl is one of them. It flogs the thingamabobs that businesses around the world need to keep their workers safe and customers happy — bin bags, coffee stirrers, hard hats, protective clothing, plastic wrapping and the rest.

As such FTSE 100-listed Bunzl, which earns 58 per cent of revenues in the US and operates in 31 countries, is something of a bellwether for global growth-plus-a-bit. For the past decade or so, its revenues have about doubled every seven years. Earnings, boosted by acquisitions of small, margin-enhancing, scalable family-run businesses, have grown about 10 per cent annually. Its dividend has risen every year since BoJo was a boy.

That said, the pace of acquisitions has eased in the past year and sales of thingamabobs have slowed. Customers can’t entirely stop buying the sort of items that Bunzl sells, but they can cut back. Bunzl’s margins have thinned, particularly in the US and UK.

Pre-tax profits in the half year to June only edged up 1.5 per cent to £200m. Still, they met or exceeded forecasts for the half-year to June and Bunzl is as careful of its costs as its customers. It continues to generate cash and lift its dividend. For that it deserves a commendation.

Yet the group’s shares are down a fifth since April. They are back to where they were three years ago. At less than 15 times earnings they are below their long-term average of 19 times.

Winston Churchill almost daily told beleaguered Britons in the WW2 “we must just keep buggering on”. Frank Van Zanten, Bunzl’s boss who joined the group in 1994 when it bought his family business in the Netherlands, is of a similar mind. “The model is intact,” he says. Bunzl is all about “making a little progress every day. It is a marathon, not a sprint”. Acquisitions will resume. Bunzl, he says, has a database of 1,000 possible acquisition targets. In other words, Bunzl is KBO-ing until the uncertainty settles. The same goes for its shares.

Stobart shenanigans

What shenanigans at Eddie Stobart Logistics, the Aim-quoted haulier beloved by truck spotters and fallen investment star Neil Woodford.

As most stock watchers turned off their screens and headed to the beach last week, Eddie Stobart stood down its chief executive, postponed its results due this week and suspended its shares at 71p. That is less than half the price they floated at two years ago. And it all came about because a new finance officer, who joined on April 1, reviewed the group’s numbers and began asking big questions over the group’s earnings.

The revelations play to a theme. A slew of new finance directors of small UK companies have gloved up and swept through financial statements with bleach and industrial-sized cleaning machines. Some eye-catching accounting horrors have resulted. This month Goals Soccer Centres, in which Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley owns a 19 per cent stake, said “improper behaviour” by some individuals since at least 2010 had led to material uncertainty over its numbers. It expects its listing on Aim to be cancelled next month. The misstatement of £12m or more in VAT emerged after a new beancounter boss began poring over the five-aside pitch operator’s books.

Last year a newly-recruited finance chief forced Yu, the energy titch, to admit it had over-egged profits and understated debts.

And the spreadsheet error that led Conviviality to double-count profits and miss an unpaid tax bill of £30m emerged after a new finance officer was appointed to run the bargain booze retailer’s accounts division.

Such number-crunching bog-ups are not exclusive to Aim companies. Carillion’s woes also came to light after a new finance director took charge of the outsourcer’s finances. As well as the usual questions about the rotation of auditors, the trend makes a case for regularly changing finance directors — rather as some banks insist that staff take several weeks off to allow colleagues enough time to uncover the miscalculations that might otherwise lie hidden.

Raven grabs chances

Raven Property, the group formed by entrepreneur Anton Bilton to invest in warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod, has done itself — as well as its better known backer Neil Woodford — a favour. On Tuesday Raven’s shares rose 8 per cent as it confirmed it had bought up Mr Woodford’s entire 13 per cent stake in the group at a 36p a share. Raven said it bought the stake at a significant discount to the fund’s net asset value, which would boost NAV by some 5p a share. The group’s asset value rose about 40 per cent to 67p in the six months to June. “It was too good an opportunity to miss,” said Raven. Too good for Mr Woodford, too.

